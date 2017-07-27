

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French conglomerate Lagardere SCA (LGDDF.PK) reported a net profit of 29 million euros for the first-half of 2016, down from 44 million euros for the same period last year.



Net sales for the first-half dropped 3.6 percent to 3.31 billion euros from 3.43 billion euros last year. On a like-for-like basis, revenues increased 5.4 percent.



'After a solid first-quarter performance, the Lagardère group continued to deliver growth, lifted by good momentum at Travel Retail, brisk activity at Lagardère Publishing and a favorable calendar impact at Lagardère Sports and Entertainment,' the company said in a statement.



