Regulatory News:
For the first half of 2017, the QUANTEL Group (Paris:QUA) is reporting €32.8 million of revenues, up 4.8% from the first half of 2016. Restated for the €2.9 million tender in India, billed in the first quarter of 2016, growth comes out at 15.7%, thanks to the particularly robust level of sales in the second quarter.
|
Consolidated first-half revenues
|Revenues (€'000)
|2016
|2017(1)
|Change
|First quarter
|16.7
|15.4
|-7.9%
|Second quarter
|14.5
|17.4
|+20%
|First half
|31.3
|32.8
|+4.8%
|Dont
|Industrial and Scientific Products
|9.6
|12.2
|+27%
|Major Contracts
|5.4
|5.0
|-8.0%
|Medical Ophthalmology
|16.3
|15.6
|-4.0%
|
(1) Unaudited provisional figures
Industrial and Scientific Division
With revenues up 27% from the first half of 2016, the Industrial and Scientific Division is confirming its dynamic development that began in the first quarter, supported by the upturn in business in Asia and the ramping up of diode production capacity.
Major Contracts
The major contracts business MegaJoule and military shows a slight slowdown in revenues (recognized under the percentage-of-completion method) over the first six months of 2017, but the production and delivery schedules are still on track.
Ophthalmology Division
The Ophthalmology Division's sales are down 4%. Excluding a non-recurring contract of €2.9 million with India in 2016, they are up 16.7%, thanks in particular to the positive market response and the ramping up of production for the new Easyret laser and, to a lesser extent, the good commercial performances achieved by the Optimis-Fusion.
The photocoagulation lasers and accessories, linked to the Indian tender won in 2015, were delivered and paid in full in 2016 for a total of €2.9 million.
|Revenues (€'000)
|2016
|2017(1)
|Change
|
Change excl.
|First quarter
|16.7
|15.4
|-7.9%
|+11.6%
|Second quarter
|14.5
|17.4
|+20%
|+20%
|First half
|31.3
|32.8
|+4.8%
|+15.7%
|Dont
|Industrial and Scientific Products
|9.6
|12.2
|+27%
|+27%
|Major Contracts
|5.4
|5.0
|-8.0%
|-8.0%
|Medical Ophthalmology
|16.3
|15.6
|-4.0%
|+16.7%
Operating income and financial position
Against this backdrop of strong growth, and while the accounts are currently being audited, operating income for the first half of 2017 shows growth in line with the company's targets and budget.
At June 30, 2017, Quantel had a sound financial position, with €9.1 million of net financial debt (€7.3 million at December 31, 2016), based on €11.7 million of financial debt (€11.9 million at December 31), with €4.0 million of financing for the research tax credit and employment and competitiveness tax credit, and €2.6 million of cash (€4.7 million at December 31). Indeed, 6.0 million of receivables on French State resulting from the research tax credit and the employment competitiveness tax credit are not deducted from the financial debt.
Outlook
In view of its half-year performances and the various orders underway, Quantel is maintaining its objective to consolidate the level of revenues achieved in 2016 despite the fact that 2017 will not include the Indian contract.
Business combination with the Keopsys group
Quantel is continuing to work on its proposed business combination with the Keopsys group, and plans to provide its shareholders with more detailed information on the conditions for this operation once the information document (Document E) has been filed with the French financial markets authority (AMF). In this context, several synergies are already being rolled out between the two groups. For instance, the Easyret product offered by Quantel Medical, which has also just been approved for sale in the US by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), includes a fiber laser whose production has now been outsourced to the Keopsys group in Lannion, France.
Next date: half-year earnings on September 19, 2017.
Founded in 1970, Quantel is one of the world's leading specialists in laser technology for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (material processing, process analytics, marking) and medical (ophthalmology) markets. With design and manufacturing facilities in France and the US, the Quantel Group achieved in 2015 a turnover of 62 M€, with close to 70% worldwide, divided into scientific and industrial laser applications (56%) and medical applications (44%).
Quantel shares are listed on the Euronext Paris C Compartment. FR0000038242 QUA www.quantel.fr
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727006171/en/
Contacts:
Quantel
Marc Le Flohic
Chairman and CEO
Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00
info@quantel.fr
or
Quantel
Luc Ardon
CFO
Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00
info@quantel.fr
or
Calyptus
Mathieu Calleux
Investor Relations
Tel. +33(1) 53 65 37 91
quantel@calyptus.net