

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French luxury goods company Kering SA (PPRUY.PK, PPRUF.PK) reported net income of 825.8 million euros in the first six months of 2017, up 77.6 percent from 464.9 million euros last year. Earnings per share amounted to 6.55 euros in the first six months of 2017, up from 3.69 euros last year.



The company posted revenue of 7.296 billion euros in first-half, up from 5.69 billion euros last year.



'Thanks to the execution of our strategy, we achieved outstanding revenue growth in the first half, clearly outperforming the sector, and delivered record profits and operating margins. These remarkable performances in all regions of the world and across all of our activities underscore Kering's ability to innovate, create value, and gain market share,' said François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



