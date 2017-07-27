Hanau, Brussels, Orlando (ots) - SOLARUNITED - Yesterday's announcement of Solar World implies that the company could have found an investor but will reduce its workforce by approximately 1200 positions. It shows how key policy actions are needed to prevent the PV manufacturing industry from disappearing in Europe.



Solar photovoltaics (PV) is a key enabling technology of strategic importance for the EU economy, providing energy independence, industrial jobs, and economic growth. It is inspiring a generation of young people, engineers, and scientists and is hugely popular with the general public. For more than two decades, Europe has been the driving force in technological development, state-of-the-art manufacturing (industry 4.0), sustainable production, and high-efficiency solar products. Even with the emergence of huge overcapacities outside of Europe, the EU value chain starting from raw materials to equipment to complete PV systems have successfully remained intact until now.



To maintain at least some significant presence in Europe of every step in the production of a PV system, including cell manufacturing, researchers and manufacturers request immediate action from EU policymakers and national governments. 100 organizations, including manufacturing companies, equipment manufacturers, research centers and trade associations active in all segments of the PV industrial value chain issued this call in June. The open letter that they co-signed proposed a series of measures that public bodies can take, including relaxing state aid rules to adjust the levels of support given to PV manufacturing in Europe to the levels given to manufacturers in other regions of the world.



The European PV Technology and Innovation Platform for Photovoltaics (ETIP-PV), the Global PV Industry & Technology Association (SOLARUNITED) and the Association of European Renewable Energy Research Centres (EUREC) are planning the next steps to build on the momentum created by the letter. EU PROSUN supports this initiative.



Together with the support of a unique R&D ecosystem, we believe in the ability of the EU PV manufacturing industry to retain its significant technological lead over companies outside Europe.



SOLARUNITED Background



Formally known as the International Photovoltaic Equipment Association (IPVEA)



Sharing best practices, providing international insights, and working with local and global partners- SOLARUNITED provides its members access to world-class resources and the ability to understand and engage in markets of all sizes.



SOLARUNITED is also a founding member of the Global Solar Council and international SOLARUNITED partners with groups, R&D Centers, and a leading exhibition to help foster global information sharing and collaboration.



