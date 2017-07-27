According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global bus seating systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727006209/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global bus seating systems market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Bus Seating Systems Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Bus represents the most common transit technology in public transportation across the world. Basically, every city that has a transit system operates buses as bus services are easy to introduce and modify. Conventional buses have the disadvantage of less passenger carrying capacity. Therefore, articulated and double decker buses are widely being adopted across regions owing to their ability to carry higher number of passenger compared with conventional buses.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's analysts categorize the global bus seating systems market into four major segments by bus type. They are:

Transfer bus

Coach

Transit bus

School bus

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three segments based on bus type for the global bus seating systems market are discussed below:

Global bus seating systems by coaches

Coach buses are generally used for long distance journeys and excursions like intercity or even international travel. These buses usually have a luggage hold, which is separate from the passenger cabin and have features and facilities required for long trips, such as comfortable seats and even toilets in some cases.

According to Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead automotive components research analyst from Technavio, "The intercity bus travels have been gaining passenger preference over trains and planes due to high frequency of operations and no hassles of security checks unlike airports. This has led to an increased demand for more comfort and safety in the coaches, which would drive the global bus seating systems market during the forecast period."

Global bus seating systems by transit buses

Transit buses are used for short distance public transportation within the city. Several configurations of transit buses are possible such as double-decker buses, articulated buses, low-floor buses, minibuses among others. A conventional transit bus may have a seating capacity of around 50 passengers whereas an articulated or a double decker bus can seat as many as 80 passengers.

"Transit buses generally have multiple large doors for ease of boarding and exiting the bus, no luggage space, bench or bucket type seats with generally no headrest, roll signs or LED signs flashing the destination name or the next stop name, bus stop request buttons, and good standing-passenger capacity," says Siddharth

Global bus seating systems by school buses

School bus is used for student transport. It is a purpose-built vehicle differing from other bus types in certain design characteristics generally mandated by government regulations; for instance, the yellow color of the school buses is mandated by governments across the regions.

In the US and Canada, school buses provide around 10 billion trips from home to school each year. More than half of the US K-12 student population is transported by school buses. School bus seats may also have seat belts for enhanced safety, though this is still not mandated and remains a topic of controversy. Hence, it is up to the district or the operator to decide on including seat belts in school buses.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Harita Seating Systems

Franz Kiel GmbH

Commercial Vehicle Group

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive Thermostat Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Turbocharger Bearings Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Coolant Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727006209/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com