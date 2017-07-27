Global Transparent Barrier Packaging Films Market in Food Industry 2017-2021: Innovation in Transparent Barrier Films

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Transparent Barrier Packaging Films Market in Food Industry 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global transparent barrier packaging films in food industry to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Transparent Barrier Packaging Films in Food Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is innovation in transparent barrier films. The growing environmental concern is bringing a lot of innovation in transparent barrier films market for the last few years. Many manufacturers are adding additive agents in polymers to get more moisture and vapor resistance. By doing so, they can replace the requirement of aluminum foil to some extent, which can bring some percentage of sustainability in their business divisions.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the dominance of PVDC polymers in the transparent barrier films market. Polymers are the major raw materials used for the production of transparent films. There are many types of polymers in the market, which are used to produce different types of films, depending upon the packaging applications. In the food industry, the polymers that have high water vapor and oxygen barrier, aroma retention, high flame resistance, and good printability and adhesion, are preferred.



PVDC, EVOH, and PVA are the frequently used polymers for food packaging; PVDC has been dominating the food industry application for last decade. It is a polymer that can act as a barrier and can be used as a coat to add barrier property to other polymers. The popularity of PVDC film packaging in the food industry is due to its extended shelf-life offering for food products, thus forming a major portion of food product manufacturers.

Key vendors



Toppan Printing,

Amcor,

Bemis,

Berry Global,

Mitsubishi Plastic



Other prominent vendors



Ampac Holdings

Celplast Metallized Products

Charter NEX

Daibochi Plastic and Packaging Industry

Innovia Films

Mondi



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by packaging type

PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Appendix



