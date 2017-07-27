Technavio analysts forecast the global cell lysis marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global cell lysis marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented on end-user (research laboratories and institutions, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The global cell lysis market is thriving due to the growth of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. In both industries, research activities related to protein, DNA, and RNA are growing to explore new biotherapeutic and pharmaceutical drugs. Protein or nucleic acid extraction is not possible without cell lysis. Hence, the growth of these industries drives the growth of the market.

Technavio research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global cell lysis market:

Expanding biotechnology industry

Increasing aging population driving biomedical research

Growing focus on personalized medicine

Expanding biotechnology industry

Cell lysis is a critical part of protein extraction. This is because the components of a cell can only be examined after they have been exposed from the protection of the outer membrane. Once the component of a cell is analyzed, and the compound of interest is discovered, it can be developed into a drug.

Amber Chourasia, a lead lab equipment research analyst at Technavio, says, "Cell lysis techniques are leveraged by biotechnology companies for protein or nucleic acid research. It helps identify the compounds of interest, which can be developed into potential therapies. Therefore, the growth of the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is correlated to the growth of the cell lysis market."

Increasing aging population driving biomedical research

The prevalence of multiple diseases such as CVD, lung disease, cancer, and stroke is growing among the aging population. Since the number of patients in this age group is high, conventional methods of treating these diseases are not adequate. Hence, pharmaceutical companies are exploring solutions through cell-based research, which involves cell lysis.

"Therapeutic peptides are being developed to target and kill cancer cells. Due to advances in cell-based research, the extraction and purification of peptides are only feasible after performing successful cell lysis experiments. Life experiences such as stress, nutrition, and environmental exposure can affect the genome through epigenetic modifications, which are biochemical alterations of the genome and chromatin that make specific regions of the genome accessible to the cell's transcriptional machinery without changing the underlying DNA sequence," adds Amber.

Growing focus on personalized medicine

The demand for personalized medicine is increasing and is expected to grow substantially by 2025. This is partially because of the development of whole genome technology. Genome mapping studies are crucial for the development of personalized medicine. Personalized medicine can only be developed if cell lysis is performed accurately.

Cell disruption is crucial to understand the interaction of cells and to develop or alter the structure of drugs to treat diseases. Researchers are focusing on developing new techniques to extract proteins, which can be used for the development of personalized medicine. For instance, the reverse phase protein array (RPPA) technology is an essential technique to profile and compare the protein signaling pathways. In this technique, cell lysis is performed through various methods.

Top vendors:

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Beckman Coulter

Merck Millipore

Thermo Fisher Scientific

