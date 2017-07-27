Technavio analysts forecast the global metal packaging marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global metal packaging marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented onend-user (food packaging, beverage packaging, and personal care packaging sector) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

One of the main factors driving the global metal packaging market growth is the increased consumption of canned food and beverages. The augmented use of metal containers in the food sector is primarily due to various advantages, such as higher mechanical strength and better hermetic sealing when compared with other packaging materials. However, factors such as the availability of plastic packaging and low weight of plastic packaging, which saves cost in shipping and transportation, will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio transportation and logistics research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global metal packaging market:

Increased consumption of packaged food

Growing consumption of canned beers

Rising demand for aerosol containers

Increased consumption of packaged food

Metal packaging is used for food such as meat, seafood, and fresh vegetable. One of the major factors driving the growth of the global metal packaging market is the augmented sales of packaged food. The rise in preference for metal packaging over other types of packaging is because of the various advantages that metal encasing products provide.

Shakti Jakhar, a lead packaging research analyst at Technavio, says, "A hermetic seal is the quality of can or glass containers being airtight. Metal packaging provides better hermetic seals because metal has better sealing properties to restrict the flow of gases. Metal packaging products are less prone to breakage during transit. Also, metal packaging can be used in fast-processing environments, which includes food filling, or in varied temperatures and the properties of the material remain unaffected."

Growing consumption of canned beers

Aluminum cans are used widely for containing alcoholic beverages especially beer. Beer accounted for 45%-50% market share in 2016, among spirits and wine. The metal packaging for alcoholic beverages sector is expected to have a market share of almost 22% by 2020. Metal cans provide certain advantages over other materials when used for packaging beverages such as beer.

"Metal cans can completely block light and oxygen. Both of which create undesirable effects in the chemical properties of beer; such as the formation of foul aroma because of a chemical reaction initiated by oxygen or light. To make 5-7 packs of cans, less material is required than for making 5-7 packs of bottles. These factors are contributing to the increase in demand for metal cans in the beer industry," adds Shakti.

Rising demand for aerosol containers

Aerosol spray is a dispensing system that creates aerosol mist of liquid particles. This can be achieved with a can or a metal bottle that has a propellant under pressure. Around 15%-20% of the aerosol containers that were manufactured in North America were made of aluminum.

Aluminum aerosol units play an important role in the packaging industry. These spraying units are safe, easy, fast, efficient, and effective. Also, these cans are eco-friendly and sustainable. They also come in preservative- and bacteria-free packaging.

Top vendors:

Amcor

Ardagh

Ball

Crown Holdings

Sonoco

