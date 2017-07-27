Global Military Robots Market 2017-2021: Increased Skepticism Toward Automated Weapons Systems Limits Growth

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Military Robots Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global military robots market to grow at a CAGR of 11.75% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Military Robots Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the development of multi-mission robots. Military robots are increasingly designed to carry out multiple missions. Advances in technology and miniaturization of electronic components have made operational flexibility in robots a reality. Unlike humans, robots do not suffer physical and mental exhaustion. They are designed for greater endurance from the impact of bombs and weapons.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is strengthening of border surveillance and patrolling. Armies are urged to invest in military robots as there is a huge need for ISR capabilities in disputed regions and borders. To ensure adequate monitoring and protection along the borders, nations have increased their demand for sophisticated and high-end military robots. The rise in activities, such as cross-border infiltration of terrorists and smuggling of goods and arms, have urged armed forces to opt for automated and independent surveillance systems.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is increased skepticism toward automated weapons systems. All modern-day robots are not fully autonomous and require a considerable degree of human intervention to carry out tasks. Robots primarily conduct missions, like surveillance, reconnaissance, and identification of potential threats, that are related to enemy troops, explosives, and weapons. Humans have been instructing robots to perform tasks that are associated with the use of weapons.

Key vendors



Boston Dynamics

General Dynamics (GD)

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Thales Group



Other prominent vendors



BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

IAI

Saab

Turkish Aerospace Industries



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Appendix



