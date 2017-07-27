Global Military Robots Market 2017-2021: Increased Skepticism Toward Automated Weapons Systems Limits Growth

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Military Robots Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global military robots market to grow at a CAGR of 11.75% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Military Robots Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the development of multi-mission robots. Military robots are increasingly designed to carry out multiple missions. Advances in technology and miniaturization of electronic components have made operational flexibility in robots a reality. Unlike humans, robots do not suffer physical and mental exhaustion. They are designed for greater endurance from the impact of bombs and weapons.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is strengthening of border surveillance and patrolling. Armies are urged to invest in military robots as there is a huge need for ISR capabilities in disputed regions and borders. To ensure adequate monitoring and protection along the borders, nations have increased their demand for sophisticated and high-end military robots. The rise in activities, such as cross-border infiltration of terrorists and smuggling of goods and arms, have urged armed forces to opt for automated and independent surveillance systems.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is increased skepticism toward automated weapons systems. All modern-day robots are not fully autonomous and require a considerable degree of human intervention to carry out tasks. Robots primarily conduct missions, like surveillance, reconnaissance, and identification of potential threats, that are related to enemy troops, explosives, and weapons. Humans have been instructing robots to perform tasks that are associated with the use of weapons.
Key vendors
- Boston Dynamics
- General Dynamics (GD)
- Lockheed Martin
- Northrop Grumman
- Thales Group
Other prominent vendors
- BAE Systems
- Elbit Systems
- IAI
- Saab
- Turkish Aerospace Industries
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
PART 12: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9q7grr/global_military
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716