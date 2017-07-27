Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal dental surgical equipment marketreport. This research report also lists 14 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

In 2016, the US was the highest revenue generator in the market owing to an increased prevalence of maxillofacial deformities or trauma and rising demand among people for cosmetic corrections and dental deformities. This was followed by EMEA with technological advancement being the most important market driver. In APAC, the emerging market conditions and high population has contributed to the growth of the dental surgical equipment market.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global dental surgical equipment market is characterized by the presence of established players. To increase their market share, these companies are focusing on developing innovative and user-friendly products. Other companies such as A-dec, 3Shape, Midmark, and BIOLASE are competing with key companies in the market by developing competitive products keeping in consideration the quality as well.

"The manufacturers prefer investing in product development and focus on expansion in growing geographical regions. They are dedicated towards manufacturing and delivering innovative products. They are investing in R&D and product development to expand their working area," says Neha Noopur, a lead orthopedics and medical devices research analyst from Technavio.

The market is competitive as many regional players are competing too with the key players. Regional players can provide their product at a lesser price as compared to global companies creating a consistent competition in low-end markets.

Top five dental surgical equipment market vendors

3M

3M is a science-based company that produces innovative products. Its products range from healthcare, including dental materials, to highway safety and office products. The company's success lies in its ability to offer technologies as per the customers' needs. The company manages its operations through five business segments: industrial, safety and graphics, electronics and energy, healthcare, and consumer.

Danaher

Danaher, a diversified technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, industrial, and commercial products and services. The company offers products and services in over 60 countries worldwide, serving a wide range of customers.

Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is a dental equipment and consumables manufacturer. The company designs, manufactures, and sells different dental and oral health products, as well as consumable healthcare products, especially for the professional dental market worldwide.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein is the provider of health care products and services related to dental health be it practitioners or laboratories, animal health, medical practitioners, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care sites worldwide. It operates through three segments, dental, animal health and medical.

Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the US, the UK, and Canada. The company's dental supply segment offers dental products, including consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, orthodontic appliances, sterilization products, surgical equipment, basic and advanced technology dental equipment, and patient education systems.

