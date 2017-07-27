Global Personal Finance Software Market 2017-2021: Driven by the Growing Dependency on the Internet

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global personal finance software market to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% during the period 2017-2021.

Personal finance software helps to manage credit cards, investments, bank accounts, income, and expenditure of an individual in a smartphone or PC. It has the capability to manage payrolls and monetary transactions by helping an individual to manage monthly expenses efficiently. These software function like a dashboard for the user's money that helps in tracking transactions and alerting the user when a problem arises.

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is availability of mobile applications. The increasing reach of mobile networks has led to an increased penetration of mobile phones. Thus, the adoption of mobile communication services in rural areas has increased significantly. This encourages the organizations to adopt mobile collaboration services that will help in increasing the profitability of their business. In addition, the availability of low-cost handsets is accelerating the adoption of mobile phones among people.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing dependency on the Internet. One of the key drivers of this market is the increased use of the Internet for day-to-day activities and critical operations. People tend to post personal information on the Internet as Internet penetration is growing worldwide. Further, companies are offering storage services on the cloud, which is leading to the storage of critical information on the web. Moreover, banks and payment card companies are enabling customers to make transactions, such as online transactions and payments, using the Internet. Although online methods have benefits over traditional methods, they come with high-security risks. Personal finance software helps to keep track of such transactions and manage the money flow.



Key vendors



Quicken

The Infinite Kind

YNAB

BUXFER



Other prominent vendors



Alzex software

Microsoft

Doxo

Personal Capital

Money Dashboard

Prosper Funding

PocketSmith

Others



