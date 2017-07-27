Refrigerated Warehousing Market in North America 2017-2021: Rising Temperature-controlled Packaging Solutions

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The refrigerated warehousing market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 13.39% during the period 2017-2021.
Refrigerated warehouse is a type of refrigerated storage used to store perishable goods under refrigeration at temperatures usually below 50°F. The basic types of refrigerated warehouses are private and public refrigerated warehouses. Refrigerated warehouses are used for the storage of several products such as meat, fish, and seafood, dairy and frozen desserts, fruits, vegetables, and beverages, bakery and confectionery, and pharmaceutical.
The report, Refrigerated Warehousing Market in North America 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rising temperature-controlled packaging solutions. The temperature controlled packaging solutions consist of insulated containers and insulated shippers to carry chilled and frozen products in a cold chain. The global temperature controlled packaging solutions market accounted for more than $8 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach more than $13 billion by 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 10% during the forecast period. The temperature controlled packaging solutions market in North America accounted for the highest share of more than 37% among all the regions in the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market in 2016.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing demand for food safety. The refrigerated warehouse market in North America is growing because of an increasing demand for food safety. This is because these warehouses provide an appropriate temperature and relative humidity, which enhances the shelf life of food.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high energy consumption. The refrigerated warehousing market in North America is impacted by high energy consumptions required for warehousing. The refrigeration used in a refrigerated warehouse consumes more than 50% of the overall energy consumed.
Key vendors
- Americold
- Lineage Logistics
- Preferred Freezer Services
- John Swire & Sons Pty
Other prominent vendors
- AGRO Merchants Group
- Kloosterboer
- VersaCold
- Cloverleaf Cold Storage
- Burris
- Conestoga
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
PART 07: Geographical Segmentation
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
PART 12: Appendix
