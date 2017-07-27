Regulatory News:
CARMILA (Paris:CARM):
Information concerning the total number of voting rights and share, provided pursuant to article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement généralde l'Autorité des marchés financiers (General regulation of the French financial market authority)
|Date
|
Total number of
|
Number of real voting
|
Theoretical number of
|July 11, 2017
|131,909,897
|131,902,617
|131,909,897
7 280 treasury shares.
**Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.
French société anonyme with a share capital of Euro 791,459,382
Registered office: 58 avenue Emile Zola 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt France
Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844 471
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727006336/en/
Contacts:
CARMILA