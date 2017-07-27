Teledyne Labtech, a UK-based business unit of Teledyne Microwave Solutions, announced today that it has secured a new supply contract worth over £11M as part of an agreement with international aerospace, defence and security company Leonardo.

The award is multi-year, spanning 8 years for the manufacture, assembly and testing of high performance RF/Microwave PCB for leading-edge Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar systems. AESA radar systems are solid state devices known for their high reliability and performance, simpler designs and lower maintenance costs.

"We are proud and delighted to be the supplier of choice to provide the most advanced MW/RF PCB technology for this project," said Adele MacLachlan, General Manager of Teledyne Labtech. "With our deep expertise and long heritage of industry leadership in printed circuit board technologies, we are also able to offer full turnkey services in support of this and other defence-related initiatives."

Teledyne Labtech has over 30 years of experience as a world leader in microwave circuit design, component manufacturing and testing in the defence, electronics, global telecommunications, space and satellite communications markets. As with all Teledyne Labtech production operations, this contract award will be performed at Teledyne Labtech's state of the art facility in Presteigne, Wales, UK.

