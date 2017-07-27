Global Military Lightweight Armor Systems Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are 3M, DFNDR ARMOR, DuPont & Koninklijke Ten Cate

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global military light weight armour systems market to grow at a CAGR of 4.48% during the period 2017-2021.

Body armors are soldier protection systems that are used by armies, navies, air forces, and paramilitary personnel. These systems are crucial for military forces for their survivability and protection against explosives, bullets, and other sharp weapons. Increasing instances of arms conflict have created a demand for superior protective armor for soldiers deployed on missions.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Integration of electronic components. The incorporation of electronic components into body armors is trending in the market. With the highly dynamic war environment, soldiers must be provided with more situational awareness and connectivity for their constant interaction with command centers. Therefore, designers are focusing on making mission-centric, scalable, and modular armors. This is supported by advancements in electronics that have made it possible to include sensors, communication, and data gathering instruments in body armors. For instance, MKU, India, offers a Custom Integrated Body Armour (CIBA). The components of CIBA include a hung display panel, headset connection, global positioning system, communication kit, and SDT pouches.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is greater focus on soldier protection. Soldier protection and safety remain a prime concern for the defense ministries. Hence, governments are adopting various measures to facilitate the development and procurement of systems and equipment that enhance the protection level of the soldiers.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is design difficulties. It is challenging to design body armors because of their multiple components. In addition, the overall weight of the armor needs to be at the desired level so that it does not hinder the mobility and flexibility of the wearer. For instance, TALOS comprises multiple subsystems like powered exoskeleton, wearable computers and displays, and medical monitoring units. However, it lacks a power system that is low weight as well as efficient enough to meet the power demands of these components.

Key vendors



3M

DFNDR ARMOR

DuPont

Koninklijke Ten Cate



Other prominent vendors



AR500 ARMOUR

MKU

Revision Military

Vestguard



