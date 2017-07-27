According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global ground calcium carbonate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 7% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Ground Calcium Carbonate Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The production of ground calcium carbonate is widespread, with large producers based out of China, the US, Europe, and Japan. The market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace, owing to the demand from its key end-use segments such as paper, plastics, adhesives and sealants, and other applications which include animal feed, construction, fertilizers, rubber and elastomers, and glass and ceramics.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global ground calcium carbonate market into five major segments by the application. They are:

Paper

Plastics

Paints

Adhesives and sealants

Others

The top three segments based on application for the global ground calcium carbonate market are discussed below:

Global ground calcium carbonate market for paper industry

This segment held the largest share in the global ground calcium carbonate market during the forecast period. Bristlier particle size grades of ground calcium carbonate is used as a filler, in which alkaline pigment with low water demand is desired. Most of the ground calcium carbonate is used in paper coatings as well as in combination with clay.

According to Ajay Adhikari, a lead metals and minerals research analyst from Technavio, "In paper application, the use of ground calcium carbonate enhances opacity, brightness, and receptivity of printing ink. Ground calcium carbonate enhances optical properties of the paper products, improves print characteristics, progresses paper machine productivity, and can reduce papermaking costs through the replacement of costly optical brightening and pulp fiber means."

Global ground calcium carbonate market for plastics industry

Ground calcium carbonate is used in plastic applications across all product types including flexible PVC (Polyvinyl chloride), rigid PVC, and unsaturated polyesters. The application of ground calcium carbonate in plastics leads to enhanced properties such as increasing the performance of the resin, adding impact strength and stiffness, faster molding cycles, surface finish and improving dimensional stability, and thickening.

"Ground calcium carbonate in the plastic fillers market is likely to witness a significant growth rate owing to an increasing demand for plastic fillers for extensive use in an automobile, packaging, and building and construction. The growing demand for plastics from the electronics and automotive sectors is observed in APAC," says Ajay.

Global ground calcium carbonate market for paints industry

Ground calcium carbonate is primarily used to enhance the gloss level of paints. Extenders are used to increase the filling properties of paints and to add body to paint. Ground calcium carbonate, precipitated calcium carbonate, titanium dioxide, talc, diatomaceous earth, and barytes are commonly used as extenders.

The application of filler and extenders depends on the type of paints. Decorative paints covering enamels, auto refinish/OEM (original equipment manufacturer) distempers, emulsions (interior, exterior), wood coatings, and industrial paints performance coatings are observed to be using different fillers in various proportions as per the required gloss and properties.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Imerys

J.M. Huber Corporation

Minerals Technologies

Mississippi Lime Company

Omya

