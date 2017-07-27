

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to march near $50 a barrel Thursday, powered by hopes that OPEC can re-balance the global oil market.



Supplies have outweighed demand this year, but OPEC has committed to supply cuts through 2018 if necessary. Meanwhile, US crude oil inventories have tumbled from this winter's record highs, and the domestic oil rig count has leveled off.



Sept. WTI oil gained 29 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $49.04/bbl, the highest since May 30.



In economic news, durable goods orders spiked by 6.5 percent in June after edging down by a revised 0.1 percent in May.



Economists had expected durable goods orders to surge up by 3.0 percent compared to the 1.1 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding a jump in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders edged up by 0.2 percent in June after climbing by 0.6 percent in May. Ex-transportation orders had been expected to rise by 0.4 percent.



Meanwhile, a separate report from the Labor Department showed that initial jobless claims rose by more than expected in the week ended July 22nd.



