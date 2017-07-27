Technavio analysts forecast the global precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727006325/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global precipitated calcium carbonate market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global PCC marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented onend-user (paper, plastic, paint, adhesive, and sealant) and geography (APAC, the Americas, Europe, and ROW).

PCC is one of the high-value products in the value chain of limestone. The use of PCC is mainly concentrated in the paper, plastic, and paint industries. It is widely used as a filler material in these industries. In 2016, the paper application segment had the largest share of the global PCC market due to substantial consumption of mineral content in papermaking. The demand for PCC in plastic applications, especially in rigid polyvinyl chloride (PVC), is increasing at a considerable growth rate.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio chemicals and materials research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global PCC market:

Importance of PCC in paper industry

Economic growth in APAC

Increasing consumption in paints industry

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Importance of PCC in paper industry

The importance of PCC is increasing in the paper industry due to its superior characteristics and features. PCC is widely used as a filler, coating pigment, brightening agent, and surface finish additive in the paper industry. It is preferred in the paper industry due to its fine particle size, and controlled and effortless application. It enhances the gloss and promotes bonding in the paper.

Ajay Adikari, a lead metals and minerals research analyst at Technavio, says, "PCC is one of the mainly used minerals in the paper industry. Since it is manufactured by chemical processes, manufacturers can optimize and control the physical and chemical properties of PCC particles. The particle size distribution, particle size, surface area, surface chemistry, and particle shape can be optimized."

Economic growth in APAC

APAC is the leading and fastest-growing geographical segment in the global PCC market. This is mainly due to the rising disposable income of consumers and the economic growth. Industrialization and economic development in China, India, and Japan are the main influencing factors for the market in APAC. The flourishing paints and coatings industry is also propelling the development of the global PCC market in the region.

"The growing economies in APAC are likely to influence the global PCC market in the next five years. The market is expected to observe significant opportunities across all end user in APAC, which is likely to increase the demand for PCC. The growing population across APAC along with the blooming plastic, pharmaceuticals, paper, and construction industry are projected to impact the global PCC market," adds Ajay.

Increasing consumption in paints industry

The consumption of PCC in the paints and coatings industry is increasing and is expected to grow at a considerable pace over the forecast period. PCC is used as an extender agent to enhance the porosity and opacity of paints, coatings, and inks and also improve their hiding power. PCC helps in reducing the cost by improving the quality and covering the surface in gravure, flexographic, lithographic, and silk screen printing inks.

PCC acts as a finishing aid in paints and coatings, mainly in emulsion and latex paints. The fine particles of PCC evenly distribute in the paint and aid the titanium oxide particles in maximizing their hiding power. The addition of white pigment helps in improving the opacity and reducing the cost. PCC can be manufactured in many crystal shapes and smaller sizes, which is not possible by mere grinding as in the case of GCC.

Top vendors:

Imerys

OKUTAMA KOGYO

Omya

Mississippi Lime Company

Schaefer Kalk

Browse Related Reports:

Global Calcium Oxide Market 2017-2021

Global Silver Nanoparticles Market 2017-2021

Global Graphene Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727006325/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com