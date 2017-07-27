Global Metal Packaging Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.4%, 2017-2021 with Amcor, Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings & Sonoco Dominating

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Metal Packaging Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global metal packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 3.48% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Metal Packaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is rising popularity of metal packaging for alcoholic beverages. The alcohol beverage market has been experimenting with cans to increase sales of spirits and wine. It is being observed that the sales of wine have been decreasing. In the US, the per capita wine consumption dropped in 2016 after 20 years. This is due to the shift of consumer preferences.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rising demand for aerosol containers. Aerosol spray is a dispensing system that creates aerosol mist of liquid particles. This can be achieved with a can or a metal bottle that has a propellant under pressure. The production of aerosol containers in North America was around 4.5-5 billion units in 2016, which was around 0.5%-1% increase compared with that in 2015. Around 15%-20% of those cans were made of aluminum. The aerosol can market in Europe is also growing steadily over the years. It is observed that in Europe, the production of aerosol cans was more than 5.2 billion in 2016, a calculated increase of around 2%-4% when compared with the 2010 production level.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rising popularity of plastic packaging. It is observed that Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a form of plastic, is continuing to gain popularity across almost all the markets. It was observed that PET accounted for 30%-35% market share in 2016 in all beverage packaging. PET packaging has been successfully implemented in the beer sector. In Romania around 45%-50% of the breweries use PET bottles to package beer. This is because the consumers in this country find PET bottles convenient and aesthetically appealing.
Key vendors
- Amcor
- Ardagh Group
- Ball Corporation
- Crown Holdings
- Sonoco
Other prominent vendors
- BWAY
- Can Pack Group
- CPMC HOLDINGS
- Greif
- HUBER Packaging
- Kian Joo
- Silgan
- Tata Steel Group
- Toyo Seikan
