

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving notably higher in the previous session following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, treasuries gave back ground during trading on Thursday.



Bond prices moved to the downside early in the session and remained in the red throughout the day. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2.8 basis points to 2.310 percent.



The pullback by treasuries came following the release of a report from the Commerce Department showing a substantial increase in durable goods orders in the month of June.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders spiked by 6.5 percent in June after edging down by a revised 0.1 percent in May.



Economists had expected durable goods orders to surge up by 3.0 percent compared to the 1.1 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding a jump in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders edged up by 0.2 percent in June after climbing by 0.6 percent in May. Ex-transportation orders had been expected to rise by 0.4 percent.



Meanwhile, a separate report from the Labor Department showed that initial jobless claims rose by more than expected in the week ended July 22nd.



The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 244,000, an increase of 10,000 from the previous week's revised level of 234,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 241,000.



Treasuries remained in negative territory following the release of the results of the Treasury Department's auction of $28 billion worth of seven-year notes, which attracted average demand.



The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.126 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54, while the ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



Trading on Friday may be impacted by reaction to the Commerce Department's report on gross domestic product in the second quarter. Economists expect GDP to increase by 2.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX