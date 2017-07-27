Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Halliburton Company - (HAL)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Halliburton Company ("Halliburton" or the "Company") (NYSE: HAL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Halliburton and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 21, 2011, Halliburton disclosed an internal investigation into possible violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ("FCPA") by Halliburton personnel in Angola. On this news, Halliburton's share price fell $0.97, or 2.1%, to close at $33.50 on October 21, 2011. On July 27, 2017, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced that Halliburton would pay $29.2 million in fines and penalties to settle allegations of FCPA violations in connection with the Company's Angolan operations.

On this news, Halliburton's share price has fallen as much as $0.54, or 1.22%, during intraday trading on July 27, 2017.

