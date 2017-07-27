The United States President, Donald Trump recently announced that the material science and pharmaceutical packaging company Corning will be investing USD 500 million in the domestic production of glass pharmaceutical packaging. The announcement, made during Trump's "Made In America Week", marks the agreement that Corning's glass pharmaceutical packaging supply for pharmaceutical companies Merck and Pfizer will now be made in America. This is big news for major vendors for pharmaceutical companies and the type of impact this project will create.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727006438/en/

BizVibe Examines the $500 Million Pharmaceutical Packaging Project Announced by Donald Trump. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Connect with the top pharmaceutical packaging companies in the USA

BizVibe is home to over 333,000 pharmaceutical companies around the world, in a recent article titled Trump Announces $500 Million Pharmaceutical Packaging Project, BizVibe takes a look at the impact of US' domestic production of glass pharmaceutical packaging in America.

BizVibenotes that the announced investment on the domestic production of glass pharmaceutical packaging will create at least 1,000 new jobs, support factories and facilities in New York, New Jersey, and establish an additional manufacturing plant in the southeast United States. Trump says, "This initiative will bring a key industry to our shores that for too long has been dominated by foreign countries. We're moving more and more companies back into the United States".

Moreover, Corning is anticipating that this investment in pharmaceutical packaging is expected to reach at least USD 4 billion, and projects that it will create roughly 4,000 jobs in America. This project is expected to enhance the United States' potential in the global pharmaceutical packaging industry, particularly for glass vials and glass packaging products in the future.

Read the entire article here

BizVibe is home to over seven million companies across 700+ industries. Using BizVibe's platform, users can generate leads, short list prospects, network with businesses from around the world, and trade seamlessly.

The BizVibe platform allows you to discover the highest quality leads and make meaningful connections with companies of interest, all in real-time. Claim your company profile for freeand let BizVibe connect you with potential business partners. To make things as simple as possible, use the BizVibe Chatbot to create new business opportunities

About BizVibe

The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, short list prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto and has offices in London, Bangalore, and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727006438/en/

Contacts:

BizVibe

Sony Gomes

Media Marketing Executive

media@bizvibe.com