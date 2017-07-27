sprite-preloader
27.07.2017
Global Radio Frequency (RF) Signal Generator Market 2017-2021: High Price of RF Signal Generators is a Key Challenge

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Radio Frequency (RF) Signal Generator Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global radio frequency signal generator market to grow at a CAGR of 1.34% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Radio Frequency Signal Generator Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the development of 5G. 5G is an integrated, global network that provides a comprehensive IP solution to users where voice, data, and streamed multimedia can be given on a "anytime and anywhere" basis. 5G is also a driving factor for the growth of IoT. Service providers and vendors are joining hands to form efficient multiplatforms that can support multiple functionalities and applications to have 5G platform.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the advent of LTE-A. 4G LTE-A is the next version of LTE, which is developed by 3GPP to meet the requirements of International Telecommunication Union (ITU) by standardizing LTE-A that would be a part of release 10. The main new functionalities for release 10 are carrier aggregation (CA), relay nodes support, enhanced uplink, and use of the multi-antenna technique.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high price of RF signal generators. The RF signal generators are expensive as these are used in testing of the upcoming technologies. Accuracy and efficiency are the key factors that need to be focused on at the design stage of the RF signal generators. In 2016, the ASP of a RF signal generator was $76,857.01, and it is expected to reduce by 5% during the forecast period. The high pricing has given rise to the rental test equipment, and its demand is increasing in the market as it is available at half of the new product's price.

Key vendors

  • Keysight Technologies
  • Rohde & Schwarz
  • Tektronix
  • National Instruments
  • Anritsu

Other prominent vendors

  • Aim-TTi
  • Anapico
  • Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation (BNC)
  • B&K Precision

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f7nbq7/global_radio

