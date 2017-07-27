TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 -- IBI Group Inc. ("IBI Group" or the "Company") (TSX: IBG) will announce its second quarter 2017 financial results for the three months ended June 30th, 2017 on Thursday August 10th, 2017.

Following the release of the second quarter results, IBI Group will host a conference call on Friday, August 11th, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. To participate in the conference call, please dial toll-free 1-877-295-2342 for North America and 1-312-281-1210 for United States access.

Scott Stewart, Chief Executive Officer and Stephen Taylor, Chief Financial Officer will present the Company's operating and financial results followed by a question and answer session.

A recording of the conference call will be available within 24 hours following the call at www.ibigroup.com/investors/investor-news/.

As well, an audio replay of the call will be available for 14 days by dialing 1-800-558-5253 and entering pass code 21852988 followed by the number sign on your telephone keypad.

About IBI Group Inc.

IBI Group Inc. (TSX: IBG) is a globally integrated architecture, planning, engineering, and technology firm with over 2,500 professionals around the world. For more than 40 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities must be designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch.

Contacts:

Stephen Taylor

CFO

IBI Group Inc.

55 St. Clair Avenue West

Toronto, ON M4V 2Y7

416-596-1930



Media:

Riyaz Lalani

Bayfield Strategy, Inc.

416-907-9365

rlalani@bayfieldstrategy.com



