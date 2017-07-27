Technavio analysts forecast the global succinic acid marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 27% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727006461/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global succinic acid market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global succinic acid marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented based onend-user (coatings and pigments, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, polyurethane, PBS/PBST, cosmetics and personal care, plasticizers) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, and ROW).

Factors, for example, fluctuating prices of crude oil, easy availability of raw materials for bio-succinic acid production, improved environmental benefits, the ability of a bio-based succinic acid to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and lower consumption of energy are significantly contributing to the growth of the bio-based succinic acid market. Succinic acid is used as a precursor for 1,4-butanediol (BDO) which is used for producing tetrahydrofuran, polybutylene terephthalate, gamma-butyrolactone, and polyurethane elastomers.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio chemicals and materials research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global succinic acid market:

Inexpensive bio-based feedstock

Increasing environmental concerns

Requirement for sustainable process

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Inexpensive bio-based feedstock

The true potential of succinic acid produced from bio-based feedstock can be realized when its raw materials are compared with its petrochemical counterparts. The production of succinic acid from biomass will require a carbon source for further fermentation.

Hitesh Bhatia, a lead specialty chemicals research analyst at Technavio, says, "Cost and availability of biomass are important parameters to ensure a large and continuous supply of carbon source to produce bio-succinic acid. Higher value-added downstream activities such as generating bio-ethanol and bio-based chemicals are increasingly gaining popularity. Globally, the market for bio-based chemicals is growing at a rapid rate and is likely to topple crude-based economy soon."

Increasing environmental concerns

Rising ozone-depleting substance (ODS) fixations, unpredictable oil costs, security of supply, and the need to assemble a manageable worldwide economy are the key driving factors for the shift from petroleum-based economy to a bio-based economy. The development of productive and efficient biorefineries is essential for the creation of a bio-based economy.

"The cost of delivering regular petrochemicals is comparatively lower than bio-based compounds, because of streamlining and incorporation of multiple production lines. Contrary to widespread belief, manufacturing of bio-based succinic acid has proven to be cost-effective, with reduced CO2 emissions and reduced energy consumption by 30%-40%. Current practices in biotechnology provide great opportunities for bio-based processes for mass applications," adds Hitesh.

Requirement for sustainable process

The manufacture of succinic acid from sustainable resources has increased. It is a potential bio-inferred stage substance for the cleanser/surfactant, particle chelator, sustenance, and pharmaceutical markets.

Research has been conducted to bring down the expenses of succinic acid production by using sugar beet and lignocellulosic deposits as raw materials. To bring sustainable development in dominant petroleum-based product industries such as the polymer industry, three primary components, namely society, environment, and economy, are required.

Top vendors:

BioAmber

KAWASAKI KASEI CHEMICALS

Myriant

Reverdia

Succinity

Browse Related Reports:

Global Jet Fuel Additives Market 2017-2021

Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market 2017-2021

Global Emission Control Catalysts (ECCs) Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727006461/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com