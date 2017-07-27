Mohawk Industries Reports Record Q2 Results

CALHOUN, Georgia, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) today announced 2017 second quarter record operating income of $356 million, net earnings of $261 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.48. Excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges, net earnings were $278 million and EPS was $3.72, a 7% increase over last year's second quarter adjusted EPS. Net sales for the second quarter of 2017 were $2.5 billion, up 6% versus the prior year's second quarter or an increase of approximately 8% on a constant days and currency basis. For the second quarter of 2016, net sales were $2.3 billion, operating income was $351 million, net earnings were $255 million and EPS was $3.42; excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges, net earnings were $259 million and EPS was $3.47.

For the six months ending July 1, 2017, net earnings and EPS were $461 million and $6.17, respectively. Net earnings excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges were $482 million and EPS was $6.44, an increase of 10% over the 2016 six-month period adjusted EPS. For the six-month period, net sales were $4.7 billion, an increase of 4% versus prior year as reported or 6% on a constant days and currency basis. For the six-month period ending July 2, 2016, net sales were $4.5 billion, net earnings were $427 million and EPS was $5.73; excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges, net earnings and EPS were $436 million and $5.85.

Commenting on Mohawk Industries' second quarter performance, Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum, Chairman and CEO, stated, "During the period, Mohawk delivered record results, generating the highest sales, adjusted operating income and adjusted EPS in the company's history. Adjusted operating income increased to $381 million, up 7%, overcoming higher material and start-up costs and a reduction of IP income. Across the business, we are increasing prices to offset inflation, introducing innovative products and improving our productivity.

"During the period, we completed the acquisition of two small ceramic manufacturers to expand our European platform and two U.S. material manufacturing operations to enhance the vertical integration of our businesses. This year, we are increasing our internal investments to over $850 million to capitalize on innovative new products, increased automation and greater efficiencies, as well as to enhance the four acquisitions. As detailed last quarter, we are expanding our sales capacity by approximately $1.4 billion. This production will come online over the next twelve months, and our start-up costs will be higher until we have optimized all our new manufacturing operations later in 2018. These initiatives will increase our sales and profitability, maximizing the long-term value of our business.

"For the quarter, our Global Ceramic Segment sales increased approximately 9% as reported and on a constant days and currency basis. Operating margin was 17% as reported and 18% on an adjusted basis, with adjusted operating income rising approximately 16% for the quarter. We completed two European ceramic acquisitions that increased our segment sales by 6% during the period. Our legacy business improved from the prior quarter but was limited in North America by capacity constraints in red body ceramic and in Europe by a temporary plant shutdown to upgrade our technical production. In Europe, half of our new technical equipment has begun production and is operating at expected levels, and we are importing product to satisfy U.S. demand until our Mexican expansion becomes operational later this year. We are introducing higher value products from our new Tennessee plant, including longer, more-realistic wood visuals; surface textures in registration with our designs; and proprietary slip resistant surfaces. During the quarter, we completed the acquisition of a talc mine in Texas that will ensure our material supply and enhance our competitive position. Even with our capacity restraints, our sales in Mexico outpaced the strong local market. Our European ceramic business grew substantially as a result of our new acquisitions and new products we have introduced. Our Russian ceramic business is significantly outperforming the market, with sales and margins improving as a result of our unique styling, strong brand and robust distribution. Russia's economy has expanded the last two quarters, and we are increasing our capacity to support future growth.

"During the quarter, our Flooring North America Segment's sales increased 6% as reported. Operating margin for the quarter was 12% as reported and 13% on an adjusted basis, with adjusted operating income rising 12%. For the period, our hard surface sales outpaced carpet, and residential sales were stronger than commercial. We have implemented price increases and improved our product mix, which together have offset material and other inflation. We are executing productivity initiatives across our operations, resulting in improved efficiencies and yields. Our premium residential carpet collections are growing faster than the market due to increasing consumer preference for the superior softness and performance of our exclusive SmartStrand franchise. We have begun shipping SmartStrand Silk Reserve, the fourth generation of our proprietary fiber, with an even greater level of softness. During the period, we completed the purchase of a nylon polymerization plant, which we are enhancing to improve our competitive position. Our Main Street commercial sales expanded faster than our specified channels, with carpet tile continuing to gain share. Our LVT and laminate sales outpaced our other hard surfaces, with our distribution expanding as a result of our leading design and performance attributes. Our LVT operations are improving, and construction is progressing on our new rigid LVT line, which will start up by the end of this year. Our propriety water resistant laminate with enhanced visuals is growing as an alternative to wood, and we are increasing our capacity later this year to support additional growth.

"For the quarter, our Flooring Rest of the World Segment's sales increased 2% as reported and 8.5% on a constant days and currency basis. Operating margin was 17% as reported and on an adjusted basis, with adjusted operating income decreasing approximately 12% for the quarter. The segment was impacted by increasing material costs and currency changes, which we are implementing price increases to recover, and the reduction in patent income. We anticipate that the majority of the price increases will be fully implemented by the fourth quarter, allowing us to recover our higher costs. Our LVT sales are growing significantly, although we are reaching the limits of our present capacity. Our new LVT production line in Belgium will produce both rigid and flexible products and should start-up in the fourth quarter. In Russia, we are finalizing the purchase of a building near our ceramic facilities to house our new sheet vinyl manufacturing operation. In Europe, our premium laminate collections grew substantially, and we have begun installation of a new laminate press line to further expand our business and improve our product mix with value-added introductions. Construction of our new carpet tile plant is underway, and we will begin limited operations in the fourth quarter.

"Mohawk's operating performance in the third quarter should continue to significantly improve, with sales and income strengthening further, even with higher material inflation and changes in patents. We are implementing price increases across most product categories and regions to recover material and currency changes in the third quarter. We will continue optimizing the acquisitions we completed in the second quarter by improving their strategies and enhancing their profitability. Taking all of this into account, our adjusted EPS guidance for the third quarter is $3.70 to $3.79.

"To enhance our long-term performance, we are investing at record levels this year to expand our product offering and capacity, improve our efficiencies and extend our geographic reach. In the fourth quarter, we will incur higher start-up costs as our production expansions ramp up and we elevate our marketing activities to increase our sales. The expansion of our LVT, ceramic, laminate, sheet vinyl and carpet tile capacity will increase our future growth and profitability, strengthening our position as the global leader in flooring."

ABOUT MOHAWK INDUSTRIES

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, IVC, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world's largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

Certain of the statements in the immediately preceding paragraphs, particularly anticipating future performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies and similar matters and those that include the words "could," "should," "believes," "anticipates," "expects," and "estimates," or similar expressions constitute "forward-looking statements." For those statements, Mohawk claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements will be accurate because they are based on many assumptions, which involve risks and uncertainties. The following important factors could cause future results to differ: changes in economic or industry conditions; competition; inflation and deflation in raw material prices and other input costs; inflation and deflation in consumer markets; energy costs and supply; timing and level of capital expenditures; timing and implementation of price increases for the Company's products; impairment charges; integration of acquisitions; international operations; introduction of new products; rationalization of operations; tax, product and other claims; litigation; and other risks identified in Mohawk's SEC reports and public announcements.

Conference call Friday, July 28, 2017, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time

The telephone number is 1-800-603-9255 for US/Canada and 1-706-634-2294 for International/Local. Conference ID # 51858547. A replay will be available until Friday, August 25, 2017, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 for US/local calls and 1-404-537-3406 for International/Local calls and entering Conference ID # 51858547.

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES















(Unaudited)















Consolidated Statement of Operations Data

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

July 1, 2017

July 2, 2016

July 1, 2017

July 2, 2016

















Net sales

$ 2,453,038

2,310,336

4,673,683

4,482,382 Cost of sales

1,673,902

1,554,748

3,214,194

3,087,115 Gross profit

779,136

755,588

1,459,489

1,395,267 Selling, general and administrative expenses

423,311

404,896

828,880

798,903 Operating income

355,825

350,692

630,609

596,364 Interest expense

8,393

10,351

16,595

22,652 Other expense (income), net

3,002

(5,807)

170

(2,378) Earnings before income taxes

344,430

346,148

613,844

576,090 Income tax expense

82,682

90,034

151,040

147,859 Net earnings including noncontrolling interest

261,748

256,114

462,804

428,231 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

1,067

926

1,569

1,495 Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.

$ 260,681

255,188

461,235

426,736

















Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.















Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.

$ 3.51

3.44

6.21

5.76 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic

74,327

74,123

74,269

74,049

















Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.















Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.

$ 3.48

3.42

6.17

5.73 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted

74,801

74,574

74,773

74,526





















































Other Financial Information















(Amounts in thousands)















Depreciation and amortization

$ 109,761

101,215

214,785

201,408 Capital expenditures

$ 224,153

136,081

425,423

276,914

















Consolidated Balance Sheet Data















(Amounts in thousands)



























July 1, 2017

July 2, 2016 ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents









$ 130,238

112,049 Receivables, net









1,639,614

1,448,898 Inventories









1,865,941

1,660,131 Prepaid expenses and other current assets









374,930

298,125 Total current assets









4,010,723

3,519,203 Property, plant and equipment, net









3,892,251

3,243,838 Goodwill









2,417,058

2,322,735 Intangible assets, net









878,301

930,323 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets









391,158

296,732 Total assets









$ 11,589,491

10,312,831 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Current portion of long-term debt and commercial paper









$ 1,754,077

1,795,584 Accounts payable and accrued expenses









1,466,658

1,334,150 Total current liabilities









3,220,735

3,129,734 Long-term debt, less current portion









1,174,440

1,160,700 Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities









713,110

613,131 Total liabilities









5,108,285

4,903,565 Redeemable noncontrolling interest









26,713

23,683 Total stockholders' equity









6,454,493

5,385,583 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$ 11,589,491

10,312,831

















Segment Information

As of or for the Three Months Ended

As of or for the Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands)

July 1, 2017

July 2, 2016

July 1, 2017

July 2, 2016

















Net sales:















Global Ceramic

$ 902,670

829,794

1,687,639

1,603,520 Flooring NA

1,040,299

980,693

1,979,795

1,887,057 Flooring ROW

510,069

499,849

1,006,249

991,805 Intersegment sales

-

-

-

- Consolidated net sales

$ 2,453,038

2,310,336

4,673,683

4,482,382

















Operating income (loss):















Global Ceramic

$ 152,557

140,606

268,593

240,383 Flooring NA

127,482

118,946

219,624

194,297 Flooring ROW

86,052

101,062

162,147

180,599 Corporate and eliminations

(10,266)

(9,922)

(19,755)

(18,915) Consolidated operating income

$ 355,825

350,692

630,609

596,364

















Assets:















Global Ceramic









$ 4,736,068

4,054,351 Flooring NA









3,625,350

3,316,048 Flooring ROW









2,984,716

2,835,497 Corporate and eliminations









243,357

106,935 Consolidated assets









$ 11,589,491

10,312,831

Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended











July 1, 2017

July 2, 2016

July 1, 2017

July 2, 2016 Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.





$ 260,681

255,188

461,235

426,736 Adjusting items:























Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs

15,878

6,020

19,856

13,738 Acquisitions purchase accounting (inventory step-up)





9,571

-

9,763

- Income taxes









(7,677)

(2,342)

(9,091)

(4,620) Adjusted net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.





$ 278,453

258,866

481,763

435,854

























Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.

$ 3.72

3.47

6.44

5.85 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted





74,801

74,574

74,773

74,526

































































Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt





(Amounts in thousands)

















July 1, 2017

Current portion of long-term debt and commercial paper

$ 1,754,077

Long-term debt, less current portion



1,174,440

Less: Cash and cash equivalents



130,238

Net Debt





$ 2,798,279



Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA



















(Amounts in thousands)





















Trailing Twelve







Three Months Ended

Months Ended







October 1, 2016

December 31, 2016

April 1, 2017

July 1, 2017

July 1, 2017 Operating income





$ 378,307

305,272

274,784

355,825

1,314,188 Other (expense) income



(3,839)

3,190

2,832

(3,002)

(819) Net (earnings) loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(949)

(760)

(502)

(1,067)

(3,278) Depreciation and amortization



103,680

104,379

105,024

109,761

422,844 EBITDA





477,199

412,081

382,138

461,517

1,732,935 Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs

30,572

16,214

3,978

15,878

66,642 Acquisitions purchase accounting (inventory step-up)

-

-

192

9,571

9,763 Legal settlement and reserves



(90,000)

-

-

-

(90,000) Release of indemnification asset



2,368

3,004

-

-

5,372 Tradename impairment





47,905

-

-

-

47,905 Adjusted EBITDA





$ 468,044

431,299

386,308

486,966

1,772,617

























Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA



















1.6









































































































Reconciliation of Net Sales to Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate and Constant Shipping Days Excluding Acquisition Volume













(Amounts in thousands)































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended











July 1, 2017

July 2, 2016

July 1, 2017

July 2, 2016



Net sales





$ 2,453,038

2,310,336

4,673,683

4,482,382



Adjustment to net sales on constant shipping days

23,317

-

35,247

-



Adjustment to net sales on a constant exchange rate

12,356

-

30,535

-



Net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days

2,488,711

2,310,336

4,739,465

4,482,382



Less: impact of acquisition volume

(48,224)

-

(48,224)

-



Net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days excluding acquisition volume $ 2,440,487

2,310,336

4,691,241

4,482,382









































































Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate and Constant Shipping Days Excluding Acquisition Volume

(Amounts in thousands)





















Three Months Ended

Global Ceramic





July 1, 2017

July 2, 2016

Net sales





$ 902,670

829,794

Adjustment to net sales on constant shipping days

6,163

-

Adjustment to segment net sales on a constant exchange rate

(2,542)

-

Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days

906,291

829,794

Less: impact of acquisition volume



(48,224)

-

Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days excluding acquisition volume $ 858,067

829,794

































Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate and Constant Shipping Days





(Amounts in thousands)





















Three Months Ended

Flooring ROW





July 1, 2017

July 2, 2016

Net sales





$ 510,069

499,849

Adjustment to net sales on constant shipping days

17,154

-

Adjustment to segment net sales on a constant exchange rate

14,897

-

Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days

$ 542,120

499,849

















































Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit









(Amounts in thousands)





















Three Months Ended









July 1, 2017

July 2, 2016

Gross Profit





$ 779,136

755,588

Adjustments to gross profit:











Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs

13,028

2,778

Acquisitions purchase accounting (inventory step-up)

9,571

-

Adjusted gross profit





$ 801,735

758,366

















































Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses





(Amounts in thousands)





















Three Months Ended









July 1, 2017

July 2, 2016

Selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 423,311

404,896

Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses:









Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs

(2,850)

(3,241)

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 420,461

401,655

































Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income









(Amounts in thousands)





















Three Months Ended









July 1, 2017

July 2, 2016

Operating income





$ 355,825

350,692

Adjustments to operating income:











Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs

15,878

6,020

Acquisitions purchase accounting (inventory step-up)

9,571

-

Adjusted operating income





$ 381,274

356,712

































Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income









(Amounts in thousands)





















Three Months Ended

Global Ceramic





July 1, 2017

July 2, 2016

Operating income





$ 152,557

140,606

Adjustments to segment operating income:









Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs

1,305

381

Acquisitions purchase accounting (inventory step-up)

9,571

-

Adjusted segment operating income



$ 163,433

140,987

















Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income









(Amounts in thousands)





















Three Months Ended

Flooring NA





July 1, 2017

July 2, 2016

Operating income





$ 127,482

118,946

Adjustments to segment operating income:









Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs

12,196

6,146

Adjusted segment operating income



$ 139,678

125,092

















Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income









(Amounts in thousands)





















Three Months Ended

Flooring ROW





July 1, 2017

July 2, 2016

Operating income





$ 86,052

101,062

Adjustments to segment operating income:









Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs

2,170

(507)

Adjusted segment operating income



$ 88,222

100,555

































Reconciliation of Earnings including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Earnings including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes

(Amounts in thousands)





















Three Months Ended









July 1, 2017

July 2, 2016

Earnings before income taxes



$ 344,430

346,148

Noncontrolling interests





(1,067)

(926)

Adjustments to earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes:









Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related & other costs

15,878

6,020

Acquisitions purchase accounting (inventory step-up)

9,571

-

Adjusted earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes

$ 368,812

351,242

































Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense









(Amounts in thousands)





















Three Months Ended









July 1, 2017

July 2, 2016

Income tax expense





$ 82,682

90,034

Income tax effect of adjusting items





7,677

2,342

Adjusted income tax expense



$ 90,359

92,376

















Adjusted income tax rate





24.5%

26.3%

















