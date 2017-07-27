E-Commerce platform among nominees for Google's Growing Businesses Online Award

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable retailers and manufacturers to increase global sales, today announced it was shortlisted for the Growing Businesses Online Award in this year's prestigious Google Premier Partner Awards.

The awards recognise the achievements of the very best digital marketing agencies and providers across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa (EMEA)-approx. 2,000 Partners were eligible for the awards in EMEA this year.

ChannelAdvisor based its award submission around a recent campaign it created for Brookes UK. Brookes UK needed a solution to grow its online business and turned to ChannelAdvisor for help. ChannelAdvisor now manages digital marketing for Brookes UK's websites Outdoor Look and eBrookes.

"As a Google Partner, it is an honour to be shortlisted for the prestigious Growing Businesses Online Award," said Jon Maury, managing director, EMEA at ChannelAdvisor. "We are very proud of the work we are doing with Brookes UK and our other clients. This nomination confirms we have what it takes to help them grow online."

ChannelAdvisor is part of a select group of digital specialists called Google Partners. This is a programme set up by Google specifically to help small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) get online and find new customers. To qualify, digital marketing agencies or professionals must pass a series of exams and prove their expertise in using and applying Google's advertising products.

"Becoming a Google Partner shows prospective clients you have what it takes to help them grow online," explains Helene Ambiana, Head of Google Partners. "For small businesses that have just started out, or even larger firms yet to take their first step online, it's reassuring to know they're working with a reputable provider that's approved by Google."

The six winners from EMEA will be announced at Google's award ceremony in Dublin, Ireland, this September.

