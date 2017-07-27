Global Nutritional Analysis Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Increasing Awareness Towards Consuming of Healthier Food

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Nutritional Analysis Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 9.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $1.42 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing awareness towards consuming of healthier food, rising research & development in nutritional analysis, and regulation requirements to label nutritional values on food package.

Based on product type the market is categorized into baby food, dairy & desserts, beverages, fruits & vegetables, edible fats & oils, bakery & confectionery, snacks, sauces, dressings, and condiments, and meat & poultry. By parameter the market is segmented by calories, mineral profile, fat profile, cholesterol, sugar profile, proteins, vitamin profile, total dietary fiber, and moisture.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Companies Mentioned



SGS S.A.

Agrifood Technology

ALS Ltd

Asurequality Ltd.

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Covance Inc.

DTS Food Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific SE

Intertek Group PLC

Maxxam Analytics

Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

Qiagen Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

TUV Nord Group

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Nutritional Analysis Market, By Product Type



5 Nutritional Analysis Market, By Parameter



6 Nutritional Analysis Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



