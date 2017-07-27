Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance Carbon Black, today announced that effective September 1, 2017 or as contracts allow, Orion is increasing prices by five cents (5¢) per pound on all Rubber Carbon Blacks sold in the U.S.

"We are increasing prices in order to continue the substantial investments in our North American rubber black production network essential to sustain safety of supply," said Chris Erickson, Orion's Vice President, Rubber Carbon Black Business Line, Americas. "This increase in pricing and the investments in production are necessary to ensure our long term supply capability."

In addition, Orion announced the idling of one Rubber Carbon Black production line at its Orange, Texas facility, effective at year end 2017. Orion is taking this action because current price levels of Rubber Carbon Blacks in North America do not adequately address the costs of maintaining this production capacity. The company is assisting affected customers through the appropriate transition plans.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion is a worldwide supplier of Carbon Black. We produce a broad range of Carbon Blacks that include high-performance Specialty Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks, Lamp Blacks, Thermal Blacks and other Carbon Blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion runs 14 global production sites and four Applied Technology Centers. The group has approximately 1,440 employees worldwide. For more information please visit our website www.orioncarbons.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727006463/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Diana Downey, +1 832-445-3865

Investor-relations@orioncarbons.com