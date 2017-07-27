

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $197 million, or $0.40 per share. This was lower than $857 million, or $1.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 24.9% to $37.96 billion. This was up from $30.40 billion last year.



Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $197 Mln. vs. $857 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -77.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.40 vs. $1.78 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -77.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.42 -Revenue (Q2): $37.96 Bln vs. $30.40 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 24.9%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $39.25 - 41.75 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX