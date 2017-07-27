Technavio's latest market research report on the refrigerated warehousing market in North Americaprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The refrigerated warehousing market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application, which consists of meat, fish, and seafood; dairy and frozen desserts; fruits, vegetables, and beverages; bakery and confectionery; and pharmaceutical products.

"The market for meat, fish, and seafood is expected to account for the highest market share during the forecast period owing to the growth of the frozen food and processed meat, fish, and seafood industry. These warehouses provide an appropriate temperature and relative humidity, which enhances the shelf life of food, thus ensuring food safety," says Shakti Jakhar, a lead analyst at Technavio for warehouse and storage research.

The top three emerging market trends driving the refrigerated warehousing market in North Americaaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing online purchase for frozen food

Rising temperature-controlled packaging solutions

Increasing focus on energy-efficient practices

Growing online purchase for frozen food

The refrigerated warehousing market in North America is growing because of the rising e-commerce industry for frozen food. In the US, 16% to 29% share of household expenditure came from meat, fish, and seafood products in 2016 as a result of which more than 60% of the online retailers offer frozen food which necessitates refrigerated warehouses. Thus, with a growing online purchase for frozen food, the demand for refrigerated warehouses is increasing, which is helping the refrigerated warehousing market in North America grow.

Rising temperature-controlled packaging solutions

The temperature controlled packaging solutions consist of insulated containers and insulated shippers to carry chilled and frozen products in a cold chain. The global temperature controlled packaging solutions market accounted for more than USD 8 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach more than USD 13 billion by 2021.

"The temperature controlled packaging solutions market in North America accounted for the highest share of more than 37% among all the regions in the market in 2016. This is expected to have a positive impact on the refrigerated warehousing market in North America because the products stored in the refrigerated warehouses require special packaging solutions during the cold chain," says Shakti.

Increasing focus on energy-efficient practices

For refrigerated warehousing providers, energy consumption takes a substantial part of the operating cost. The demand for chilled and frozen food has been increasing globally, and it consumes much of the total energy present in cold storage facilities. The vendors in the industry are adopting various tools and strategies to be more energy efficient.

In the past, companies used the R22 refrigerant system and Central Ammonia Systems for improving efficiency. However, as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) considers ammonia a hazardous material, vendors have to make additional investments in their facilities to comply with additional regulations to continue using ammonia and other hazardous materials. The new trend in the industry is the use of CO2 Cascade Systems, where two refrigerants are used in one refrigeration system, and one refrigerant cools the other refrigerant.

