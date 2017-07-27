

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Expedia Inc. (EXPE) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $140.9 million, or $0.89 per share. This was up from $128.2 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 17.7% to $2.59 billion. This was up from $2.20 billion last year.



Expedia Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $140.9 Mln. vs. $128.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.89 vs. $0.83 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q2): $2.59 Bln vs. $2.20 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 17.7%



