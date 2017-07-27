LAVAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 -- Savaria Corporation ("Savaria") (TSX: SIS), one of North America's leaders in the accessibility industry, will release its 2017 second quarter results after market hours on August 10th, 2017.

Savaria Corporation (www.savaria.com) is one of North America's leaders in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged to increase their comfort, mobility and independence. The diversity of its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, as well as elevators for home and commercial use. Following its acquisition of Span-America Medical Products, Inc., Savaria also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products and beds for the medical and long-term care market. In addition, Savaria converts and adapts vehicles to be wheelchair accessible. It also operates a network of franchisees and corporate stores through which new and recycled accessibility equipment is sold and, in certain locations, vehicle conversions are performed. Savaria records around 70% of its revenue outside Canada, primarily in the United States. It operates a sales network of some 400 retailers and affiliates in North America and employs some 800 people. Its principal places of business are located in Laval and Magog (Quebec), Brampton and Beamsville (Ontario), Greenville (South Carolina) and Huizhou (China).

