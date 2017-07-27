

TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) announced the company now expects its 2017 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $2.00 to $2.50, up from prior guidance of $0.25 to $0.75. Net sales are now projected to be in the range of $3.0 to $3.1 billion compared to prior guidance range of $2.85 to $2.95 billion.



The company raised its revenue, earnings per share, operating cash flow and net cash guidance for the year as a result of improved visibility into the sale of systems projects, a discrete tax benefit in the second quarter and continuing operational improvements.



