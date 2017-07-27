

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Digital Corp (WDC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $881 million, or $2.93 per share. This was higher than $269 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 38.3% to $4.84 billion. This was up from $3.50 billion last year.



Western Digital Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $881 Mln. vs. $269 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 227.5% -EPS (Q4): $2.93 vs. $1.02 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 187.3% -Revenue (Q4): $4.84 Bln vs. $3.50 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 38.3%



