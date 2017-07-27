Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS):

Altice USA continues to grow at an accelerated pace with further customer service improvements, investment in an advanced fiber network, product innovation and margin expansion

Optimum is rated #1 in Customer Satisfaction and Customer Loyalty 2 ; "Generation Gigaspeed" FTTH rollout progressing to deliver even higher quality of service and faster speeds

; "Generation Gigaspeed" FTTH rollout progressing to deliver even higher quality of service and faster speeds Suddenlink was rated the fastest Internet Service Provider in the U.S. for 20173; 1 Gig markets now 62% of Suddenlink footprint

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ($k) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Actual Actual Actual Actual Revenue 2,328,341 823,501 4,634,017 1,451,090 Adjusted EBITDA1 994,036 359,204 1,935,771 621,933 Net loss (474,790 (282,129 (550,978 (422,877 Capital Expenditures (accrued) 228,071 90,121 391,015 164,036

Revenue growth for Altice USA of +3.2% YoY in Q2 2017 (vs. +2.2% YoY in Q2 2016), excluding Newsday; reported revenue growth +0.6% YoY in Q2 2017 (vs. +2.0% YoY in Q2 2016)

Adjusted EBITDA for Altice USA grew +21.9% YoY in Q2 2017; Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 6.6 percentage points YoY to 42.7%

Adjusted EBITDA less capex (Operating Free Cash Flow 4 ) for Altice USA grew +41.3% YoY in Q2 2017 (YTD 2017 OpFCF margin of 33.3% vs. 25.6% in FY 2016) showing very strong cash flow conversion

) for Altice USA grew +41.3% YoY in Q2 2017 (YTD 2017 OpFCF margin of 33.3% vs. 25.6% in FY 2016) showing very strong cash flow conversion Optimum saw continued growth in unique residential B2C customer relationships with +2k net additions in Q2, in line with the level of last year excluding a certain event 5 ; Suddenlink unique residential B2C customer relationship net losses of -14k in Q2, reflecting normal seasonality

; Suddenlink unique residential B2C customer relationship net losses of -14k in Q2, reflecting normal seasonality Sixth straight quarter of customer service improvements

Successful $2.2bn IPO of Altice USA

Dexter Goei, Altice USA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: "We continue to advance our strategy of offering a more robust and differentiated product portfolio to meet our customers' needs, while investing in innovation, superior service and a reliable network. We are very pleased with our performance so far and look forward to continuing to build the Company for the long-term. The second quarter was also marked by the successful execution of Altice USA's initial public offering, which provides the Company with greater flexibility and strategic optionality operating in a competitive industry."

Q2 2017 Highlights

Altice USA IPO

On June 27, 2017, Altice N.V. (Euronext: ATC, ATCB, "Altice") and Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS, "Altice USA"), announced the closing of Altice USA's initial public offering of 71,724,139 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $30.00 per share, including the underwriters full exercise of their option to purchase 7,781,110 shares to cover overallotments. Altice USA's Class A common stock began trading on June 22, 2017, on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ATUS".

Network Investments to Enhance Broadband Speeds and Reliability

Altice USA continues to make progress on its FTTH network plans and remains on track with its previously stated targets to upgrade 100% of Optimum footprint and part of Suddenlink footprint over the next five years. The Company continues to believe the FTTH network will be more resilient with reduced maintenance requirements, fewer service outages and lower power usage, which is expected to drive further cost efficiencies in the business. This network should position Altice USA to satisfy anticipated demand for increasing speeds and support evolving technologies, such as the expected transition of mobile networks to 5G, and enable the Company to capture associated revenue growth opportunities.

In the Optimum footprint, the Company continues to upgrade speeds, now offering up to 450Mbps in some areas, and has seen an increasing number of customers upgrading their speed tiers with 90% of residential broadband gross additions taking download speed tiers of 100Mbps or higher at the end of Q2 2017 (37% of the residential customer base now take speeds of 100Mbps or higher).

In the Suddenlink market, the Company continues to roll out 1 Gigabit service, currently with 62% of the market having access to these faster speeds. Suddenlink was rated the fastest Internet Service Provider in the U.S. for 20176 with 64% of residential broadband gross additions taking speeds of 100Mbps or higher (44% of the residential customer base now take speeds of 100Mbps or higher).

On a blended basis, 79% of Altice USA's residential broadband gross additions were taking download speeds of 100Mbps or higher with 39% of the total residential customer base taking 100Mbps or higher speeds as of the end of Q2 2017 (vs. 30% and 12% respectively at the end of Q2 2016). These upgrades have almost doubled YoY the average broadband speed taken by Altice USA's customer base to 93Mbps at the end of Q2 2017 (from 52Mbps at the end of Q2 2016).

Customer Service Improvements

The Company's network upgrades continue to be reflected in further improvements in customer service metrics, including a 20% YoY reduction in the number of technical service visits in H1 2017 vs. H1 2016 and a reduction in the number of technical service related calls of 19% YoY over the same period. This is the sixth straight quarter of customer service improvements since Altice took control of Suddenlink and the fourth straight quarter since taking control of Optimum. In fact, Optimum is rated #1 in Customer Satisfaction and Customer Loyalty7

Altice USA also continues to improve customer service and achieve sales and marketing efficiencies through digitalization. The percentage of B2C gross adds achieved through online sales channels has increased to 18% for Optimum and 28% for Suddenlink as of the end of Q2 2017 (vs. 2% and 14% respectively in Q4 2015 before Altice took control of Optimum and Suddenlink).

Product and Service Innovations

Altice USA is bringing new innovations and service offerings to market. In the second quarter, the Company successfully launched for small and medium-sized businesses its hosted voice product developed on the backbone of Altice's Advanced Business Communications Platform, which was developed by Altice Labs. For residential customers, Altice USA expanded its customer service offerings, introducing a full suite of whole-home premium service products, including in-home installation of devices, remote technical support for mobile devices and computers, and device protection to provide customers with advanced levels of support and added value beyond the company's traditional 24/7 service for its TV, phone and internet products. In the second quarter, the Company also introduced its new home communications hub to customers as part of beta testing, and looks forward to introducing it more broadly in the coming months.

Commercial Rebranding

On May 23, 2017, Altice announced the transformation from a holding company with a collection of different assets and brands around the world, to a unified global group with one single brand Altice. The Altice name, brand and new logo will replace the current commercial brands at each of Altice's operating companies, including Optimum and Suddenlink, and it is expected that the commercial brands will have completed the transition process by the end of the second quarter of 2018. The business brands will transition to Altice Business.

Content and Programming Partnerships

On May 25, 2017, Altice USA reached a multi-year partnership with Viacom that includes advanced advertising and content distribution agreements. This partnership combines Altice USA's unique audience data, multi-screen advertising platforms, measurement and analytics capabilities with Viacom's advanced advertising offerings to deliver local and national advertising across multiple screens, including TV, mobile, tablet and desktop. The content distribution arrangement includes an early carriage renewal of Viacom's premier networks in the Optimum system and the return of a number of Viacom networks in Suddenlink systems, as well as additional rights for the distribution of multi-platform, digital and next-generation Viacom content including select virtual reality and 4K for Altice USA's current and future customer offerings. This partnership reinforces Altice USA's commitment to significantly enhance the video experience for all of its customers.

On May 17, 2017, Altice USA participated in a $19 million round of financing of Cheddar along with other strategic investors including Raine Ventures, Amazon, NYSE and Broad Video Ventures. Cheddar is the place for brands to reach young people interested in business, finance, technology and innovation with live video programming, covering news through the lens of the companies and executives driving changes in these areas.

Financial and Operational Review Pro Forma

For quarter ended June 30, 2017 compared to quarter ended June 30, 2016

Revenue growth for Altice USA of +3.2% YoY in Q2 2017 to $2,328m (vs. +2.2% YoY in Q2 2016), excluding Newsday; reported revenue growth +0.6% YoY in Q2 2017 (vs. +2.0% YoY in Q2 2016) Optimum revenue growth was +2.9% YoY in Q2 2017, excluding Newsday; a decline of -0.7% YoY on a reported basis Suddenlink revenue growth +3.8% YoY.

Adjusted EBITDA for Altice USA grew +21.9% YoY in Q2 2017 to $994m (vs. +13.4% YoY in Q2 2016); Adjusted EBITDA margin increased +6.6 percentage points YoY to 42.7% (vs. 36.1% in Q2 2016): Optimum Adjusted EBITDA growth of +28.6% YoY; Adjusted EBITDA margin increased +8.1 percentage points YoY to 40.8% (vs. 32.6% in Q2 2016); Suddenlink Adjusted EBITDA growth +9.5% YoY; Adjusted EBITDA margin increased +2.5 percentage points YoY to 47.5% (vs. 45.0% in Q2 2016).

Capex for Altice USA was $228m in Q2 2017 representing 9.8% of revenue. Capex is expected to increase through H2 2017 and into 2018 towards the historical total annual capex before Altice took over Optimum and Suddenlink as the build phase of the FTTH rollout has now begun.

Operating Free Cash Flow for Altice USA grew +41.3% YoY in Q2 2017 to $766m (vs. +47.9% YoY in Q2 2016): Optimum OpFCF growth of +56.9% YoY; Suddenlink OpFCF growth +16.3% YoY.

Altice USA saw total unique residential B2C customer relationship net losses of -11k in Q2 2017, driven by normal seasonality at Suddenlink, with continued growth in B2C ARPU per unique customer: Increased demand for higher speed broadband tiers at Optimum continues to drive growth in B2C ARPU per unique customer (+1.6% YoY). Optimum saw continued growth in unique residential B2C customer relationships with +2k net additions in Q2, including broadband RGU additions of +10k and -12k video RGU losses (all of which are broadly in line with the RGU growth in Q2 2016 of +16k unique customer additions, +23k broadband RGU additions and -2k video RGU losses when adjusted for the impact of a strike at a competitor); Suddenlink's increased sales of higher broadband speed tiers drove growth in ARPU per unique customer (+2.8% YoY). Suddenlink unique residential B2C customer relationship net losses of -14k in Q2 reflect normal seasonality (vs. -10k losses in Q2 2016) including broadband RGU losses of -8k and video RGU losses of -25k (vs. -2k broadband RGU losses and -25k video RGU losses in Q2 2016);

Altice USA's programming costs increased +2.6% YoY in Q2 2017 due primarily to an increase in contractual programming rates, partially offset by the decrease in video customers. We continue to expect programming rates to increase by high single digits in 2017: Optimum's programming costs increased +2.8% YoY in Q2 2017 to $482m; Suddenlink's programming costs increased +1.8% YoY in Q2 2017 to $150m.

Altice USA's advertising revenue grew +2.4% YoY in Q2, an increase compared to Q2 2016 (+1.6%) due primarily to increases in digital advertising revenue.

Net debt for Altice USA at the end of the second quarter was $21,336m, including the impact of total dividends in Q2 2017 of $840m (a total of $340m from Suddenlink, $500m from Optimum) and $193m accrued interest on the (now extinguished) shareholder loan paid prior to the IPO. Net debt was $21,370m pro forma for the partial repayment of the Cablevision 10.875% 2025 Senior Notes (funded by net primary equity proceeds from the IPO).

Altice USA's blended weighted average cost of debt was 6.4% (6.9% for Optimum, 5.4% for Suddenlink) and the blended weighted average life was 6.1 years at the end of June 2017. This represents consolidated L2QA net leverage for Altice USA of 5.5x both pre- and post-IPO proceeds (5.7x on LTM basis). Net leverage for Optimum was 5.6x and 5.3x for Suddenlink at the end of June 2017 on L2QA basis (5.3x and 5.0x pre-dividend payments in Q2 2017 respectively).

Altice USA Consolidated Operating Results (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 2016 2016 2017 2016 2016 Actual Pro Forma1 Actual Actual Pro Forma1 Actual Revenue: Residential: Pay TV 1,059,857 1,062,240 368,555 2,131,218 2,116,297 648,291 Broadband 629,416 565,793 243,773 1,241,185 1,113,474 440,464 Telephony 208,451 220,081 59,216 419,324 441,093 98,951 Business services and wholesale 323,940 305,844 111,193 643,531 606,699 195,597 Advertising 92,748 90,538 29,288 172,716 169,902 50,175 Other 13,929 70,719 11,476 26,043 141,229 17,612 Total revenue 2,328,341 2,315,215 823,501 4,634,017 4,588,694 1,451,090 Operating expenses: Programming and other direct costs 758,694 760,148 249,823 1,517,046 1,527,973 439,418 Other operating expenses 593,690 749,945 214,474 1,207,127 1,526,708 389,739 Restructuring and other expense 12,388 106,069 99,701 89,317 114,675 107,270 Depreciation and amortization 706,787 611,699 214,100 1,315,511 1,247,760 415,000 Operating income 256,782 87,354 45,403 505,016 171,578 99,663 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (420,192 (442,393 (287,827 (853,254 (878,994 (557,241 Gain on investments, net 57,130 88,259 58,634 188,788 188,624 58,634 Loss on equity derivative contracts, net (66,463 (15,616 (27,345 (137,507 (63,628 (27,345 Gain on interest rate swap contracts 9,146 40,241 40,241 11,488 40,241 40,241 Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of

deferred financing costs (561,382 (19,948 (19,948 (561,382 (19,948 (19,948 Other income (expense), net 1,121 2,827 6 897 4,872 17 Loss before income taxes (723,858 (259,276 (190,836 (845,954 (557,255 (405,979 Income tax benefit (expense) 249,068 92,916 (91,293 294,976 200,755 (16,898 Net loss (474,790 (166,360 (282,129 (550,978 (356,500 (422,877 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (365 364 364 (602 364 364 Net loss attributable to Altice USA stockholders (475,155 (165,996 (281,765 (551,580 (356,136 (422,513 Basic and diluted net loss per share (0.72 (0.26 (0.43 (0.84 (0.55 (0.65 Basic and diluted weighted average common shares 659,145 649,525 649,525 654,362 649,525 649,525

Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less Capital Expenditures:

We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net income (loss) excluding income taxes, income (loss) from discontinued operations, other non-operating income or expenses, loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of deferred financing costs, loss on interest rate swap contracts, gain (loss) on equity derivative contracts, gain (loss) on investments, interest expense (including cash interest expense), interest income, depreciation and amortization (including impairments), share-based compensation expense or benefit, restructuring expense or credits and transaction expenses.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure for evaluating the operating performance of the Company. Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures with similar titles are common performance measures used by investors, analysts and peers to compare performance in our industry. Internally, we use revenue and Adjusted EBITDA measures as important indicators of our business performance, and evaluate management's effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business and operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to the Company's ongoing operating results. Adjusted EBITDA should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss), and other measures of performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Since Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, this measure may not be comparable to similar measures with similar titles used by other companies.

We also use Adjusted EBITDA less Capital Expenditures (including accrued, but unpaid capital), or Operating Free Cash Flow, as an indicator of the Company's financial performance. We believe this measure is one of several benchmarks used by investors, analysts and peers for comparison of performance in the Company's industry, although it may not be directly comparable to similar measures reported by other companies.

Altice USA Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 2016 2016 2017 2016 2016 Actual Pro Forma1 Actual Actual Pro Forma1 Actual Net loss (474,790 (166,360 (282,129 (550,978 (356,500 (422,877 Income tax expense (benefit) (249,068 (92,916 91,293 (294,976 (200,755 16,898 Other expense (income), net (1,121 (2,827 (6 (897 (4,872 (17 Gain on interest rate swap contracts (9,146 (40,241 (40,241 (11,488 (40,241 (40,241 Loss on equity derivative contracts, net 66,463 15,616 27,345 137,507 63,628 27,345 Gain on investments, net (57,130 (88,259 (58,634 (188,788 (188,624 (58,634 Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off

of deferred financing costs 561,382 19,948 19,948 561,382 19,948 19,948 Interest expense, net 420,192 442,393 287,827 853,254 878,994 557,241 Depreciation and amortization 706,787 611,699 214,100 1,315,511 1,247,760 415,000 Restructuring and other expenses 12,388 106,069 99,701 89,317 114,675 107,270 Share-based compensation 18,079 10,534 25,927 25,231 Adjusted EBITDA 994,036 815,656 359,204 1,935,771 1,559,244 621,933 Capital Expenditures (accrued) 228,071 273,624 90,121 391,015 500,123 164,036 Adjusted EBITDA less Capex (accrued) 765,965 542,032 269,083 1,544,756 1,059,121 457,897 Capital Expenditures (cash) 202,235 244,845 63,366 459,662 459,701 129,570

The following is the contribution from Newsday Media Group:

Altice USA ($m) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2016 2016 Pro Forma Revenue 2,315.2 4,588.7 Less Newsday 58.4 110.4 Pro Forma Excluding Newsday 2,256.8 4,478.3

The following table sets forth certain customer metrics by segment (unaudited):

June 30, 2017 March 31, 2017 June 30, 2016 Cablevision Cequel Total Altice

USA Cablevision Cequel Total Altice

USA Cablevision Cequel Total Altice

USA (in thousands, except per customer amounts) Homes passed (a) 5,140 3,430 8,570 5,128 3,419 8,547 5,094 3,374 8,468 Total customers relationships (b) 3,151 1,753 4,904 3,148 1,765 4,913 3,143 1,726 4,869 Residential 2,889 1,648 4,537 2,887 1,661 4,548 2,882 1,628 4,510 SMB 262 106 367 261 103 365 261 98 359 Residential customers (c): Pay TV 2,401 1,062 3,463 2,413 1,087 3,500 2,470 1,126 3,596 Broadband 2,646 1,358 4,004 2,636 1,366 4,003 2,604 1,306 3,909 Telephony 1,954 590 2,544 1,955 596 2,551 1,994 596 2,590 Residential triple product customer

penetration (d): 64.3 25.3 50.1 64.4 25.4 50.2 66.1 25.8 51.6 Penetration of homes passed (e): 61.3 51.1 57.2 61.4 51.6 57.5 61.7 51.2 57.5 ARPU(f) 156.00 110.01 139.25 155.83 110.00 139.11 153.52 107.03 136.67

(a) Represents the estimated number of single residence homes, apartments and condominium units passed by the cable distribution network in areas serviceable without further extending the transmission lines. In addition, it includes commercial establishments that have connected to our cable distribution network. For Cequel, broadband services were not available to approximately 100 homes passed and telephony services were not available to approximately 500 homes passed. (b) Represents number of households/businesses that receive at least one of the Company's services. (c) Customers represent each customer account (set up and segregated by customer name and address), weighted equally and counted as one customer, regardless of size, revenue generated, or number of boxes, units, or outlets. In calculating the number of customers, we count all customers other than inactive/disconnected customers. Free accounts are included in the customer counts along with all active accounts, but they are limited to a prescribed group. Most of these accounts are also not entirely free, as they typically generate revenue through pay-per-view or other pay services and certain equipment fees. Free status is not granted to regular customers as a promotion. In counting bulk residential customers, such as an apartment building, we count each subscribing family unit within the building as one customer, but do not count the master account for the entire building as a customer. We count a bulk commercial customer, such as a hotel, as one customer, and do not count individual room units at that hotel. (d) Represents the number of customers that subscribe to three of our services divided by total residential customer relationships. (e) Represents the number of total customer relationships divided by homes passed. (f) Calculated by dividing the average monthly revenue for the respective quarter (fourth quarter for annual periods) derived from the sale of broadband, pay television and telephony services to residential customers for the respective quarter by the average number of total residential customers for the same period.

Consolidated Net Debt as of June 30, 2017, breakdown by credit silo Suddenlink (Cequel) In $m Actual Coupon Margin Maturity Sn. Sec. Notes 1,100 5.375% 2023 2026 SSN 1,500 5.500% 2026 New Term Loan $1265m 2025 1,265 L+2.250% 2025 Other Debt Leases 2 Suddenlink Sec.Debt 3,867 Senior Notes due 2020 1,050 6.375% 2020 Senior Notes due 2021 1,250 5.125% 2021 Senior Notes/Holdco Exchange Notes 620 7.750% 2025 Suddenlink Gross Debt 6,787 Total Cash (112) Suddenlink Net Debt 6,675 Undrawn RCF8 350 WACD (%) 5.4%

Cablevision (Optimum) in $m Actual PF9 Coupon Margin Maturity Guaranteed Notes (GN) LLC 1,310 1,310 5.500% 2027 6.625% Guaranteed Notes Acq.- LLC 1,000 1,000 6.625% 2025 10.125% Senior Notes Acq. LLC 1,800 1,800 10.125% 2023 10.875% Senior Notes Acq. LLC 2,000 1,684 10.875% 2025 7.875% Senior Debentures LLC 300 300 7.875% 2018 7.625% Senior Debentures LLC 500 500 7.625% 2018 8.625% Senior Notes LLC 526 526 8.625% 2019 6.750% Senior Notes LLC 1,000 1,000 6.750% 2021 5.250% Senior Notes LLC 750 750 5.250% 2024 New Term Loan $3,000m 2025 3,000 3,000 L+2.250% 2025 Drawn RCF 650 650 L+3.250% 2021 Other Debt Leases10 39 39 Cablevision New Debt /Total Debt LLC 12,875 12,559 8.625% Senior Notes Corp 400 400 8.625% 2017 7.750% Senior Notes Corp 750 750 7.750% 2018 8.000% Senior Notes Corp 500 500 8.000% 2020 5.875% Senior Notes Corp 649 649 5.875% 2022 Cablevision New Debt /Total Debt Corp 15,174 14,858 Total Cash (507) (156) Cablevision Net Debt 14,667 14,701 Undrawn RCF11 1,650 1,650 WACD (%) 6.9%

Altice USA Pro Forma Net Leverage Reconciliation as of June 30, 2017 In $m Altice USA Suddenlink Optimum Altice US Inc Pro Forma9 Gross Debt Consolidated 6,787 14,858 21,645 Cash (112) (156) (7) (275) Net Debt Consolidated 6,675 14,701 (7) 21,370 LTM EBITDA GAAP 1,244 2,515 3,759 L2QA EBITDA GAAP 1,270 2,631 3,902 Net Leverage (LTM) 5.4x 5.8x 5.7x Net Leverage (L2QA) 5.3x 5.6x 5.5x

In $m Altice USA Reconciliation to Financial Reported Debt Actual Pro Forma9 Total Debenture and Loans from Financial Institutions 21,424 21,108 Unamortized Financing Costs 321 321 Fair Value Adjustments 175 175 Total Adjusted Value of Debenture and Loans from Financial Institutions 21,920 21,604 Other Debt Capital Leases 41 41 Gross Debt Consolidated 21,961 21,645

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS), the U.S. business of Altice N.V. (Euronext: ATC, ATCB), is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands.

1 Financial data for 2016 period is pro forma defined as results of Altice USA as if the Cablevision (Optimum) acquisition had occurred on 1/1/16, unless noted otherwise. All financials shown under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") reporting standard. See "Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less Capital Expenditures" on page 7 of this release. See also separate Altice N.V. Q2 2017 earnings release today for reconciliation to reported figures under IFRS reporting standard. 2 Optimum ranks #1 among measured Cable Providers for both TV and Internet services according to the 2017 ACSI TV and ISP studies. 3 According to PC Mag, Suddenlink ranks as the #1 Residential-Direct Internet Service Provider. 4 Operating Free Cash Flow defined here as Adjusted EBITDA less capex (including accruals for capital). 5 Adjusting for the impact from a strike at a competitor. 6 According to PC Mag, Suddenlink ranks as the #1 Residential-Direct Internet Service Provider. 7 Optimum ranks #1 among measured Cable Providers for both TV and Internet services according to the 2017 ACSI TV and ISP studies. 8 At June 30, 2017, $17m of the revolving credit facility was restricted for certain letters of credit issued on behalf of the Company and $333m of the facility was undrawn and available, subject to covenant limitations. 9 Pro forma gives effect for the partial repayment of the Cablevision 10.875% 2025 Senior Notes (funded by net primary equity proceeds from the IPO). 10 Excludes $66m of notes payable related to collateralized debt 11 At June 30, 2017, $91m of the revolving credit facility was restricted for certain letters of credit issued on behalf of the Company and $1,559m of the facility was undrawn and available, subject to covenant limitations.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727006564/en/

Contacts:

Altice USA

Nick Brown, +41 79 720 15 03

Chief Investor Relations Officer Altice NV

nick.brown@altice.net

or

Arthur Dreyfuss, +41 79 946 49 31

Chief Communications Officer Altice NV

arthur.dreyfuss@altice.net

or

Lisa Anselmo, +1 516 803 2362

Head of Communications Altice USA

lisa.anselmo@alticeusa.com