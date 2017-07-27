

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $749 million, or $2.06 per share. This was up from $552 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $1.45 billion. This was up from $1.27 billion last year.



Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $749 Mln. vs. $552 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 35.7% -EPS (Q1): $2.06 vs. $1.40 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 47.1% -Revenue (Q1): $1.45 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.57 Full year revenue guidance: $5.075 Bln



