

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leggett & Platt (LEG) announced, for 2017, EPS guidance is narrowed to a range of $2.55 to $2.65 versus the prior expectation of $2.55 to $2.75. The $0.05 reduction to the midpoint of EPS guidance primarily reflects lower sales guidance. Sales are now anticipated to be $3.9-4.0 billion, which equates to growth of 4%-7%; this is a $50 million reduction versus the April sales guidance range.



Cash from operations is expected to approximate $450 million in 2017. Dividend payout is targeted to be 50-60% of adjusted earnings.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX