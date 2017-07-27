

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) announced several strategic actions to optimize its store portfolio, strengthen its core, accelerate execution against its long-term growth strategy and further increase returns on capital. The company will close all 379 Teavana stores over the coming year, with the majority closing by Spring 2018.



Starbucks also announced plans to consolidate its business operations across Mainland China by acquiring the 50% of Shanghai Starbucks Coffee Corporation that it didn't already own from JV partners Uni-President Enterprises Corporation and President Chain Store Corporation.



