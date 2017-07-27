sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 28.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

50,17 Euro		-0,043
-0,09 %
WKN: 884437 ISIN: US8552441094 Ticker-Symbol: SRB 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
STARBUCKS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,50
50,00
27.07.
50,97
51,21
27.07.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STARBUCKS CORPORATION
STARBUCKS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION50,17-0,09 %