Technavio's latest report on the global bottling line machinery marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727006368/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global bottling line machinery market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global bottling line machinery market is expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. This high growth rate is attributed to the increasing demand for non-alcoholic beverages and increase in the number of beverage products that require varied packaging for enhancing the safety feature and shelf life of products.

Sharan Raj, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on packaging sector, says, "The bottling line machinery market is highly competitive with little or negligible product differentiation. In addition to it, vendors also face various challenges such as increasing efficiency, reducing rejection rates, and meeting production targets. Hence, they look for innovative ways to produce less scrap and utilize less labor to achieve considerable savings."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global bottling line machinery marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Innovations in bottling line machinery

Emergence of single-serve packages

Increase in biodegradable plastic packaging

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Innovations in bottling line machinery

As bottling line production continues to evolve for matching the increase in consumer demands, manufacturers are investing in flexible equipment that allows for modification in products. Bottling line machinery is now designed for accommodating a diversified range of products.

"Bosch's Ampack has developed carousel filling machine for milk and dairy products in pre-formed bottles and cups for addressing the demand for minimizing the risk of contamination and reduction in product waste by simplifying cleaning," according to Sharan.

Emergence of single-serve packages

A single-serve water bottle accounts for more than 60% of the total soda packaging market. As a result, a single-serve PET water bottle or a single-serve dairy glass product is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Single-serve packaging concept is gaining popularity in the beverage packaging industry because it offers a high degree of convenience.

Apart from PET packaging, single-serve packages are available in metal cans as well as glass bottles. This redesigning in the packaging industry is driving the bottling line demand for single-serve packaging as beverage manufacturers are also shifting toward small packaged ready-to-drink beverages as they can be refrigerated easily.

Increase in biodegradable plastic packaging

Stringent government regulations and growing environmental concern have led to the decline in demand for plastic bottles, which in turn has affected the bottling line machinery market for plastic packaging. However, after the introduction of biodegradable plastics as a substitute for conventional plastic packaging, there has been an increase in demand for bottling line machinery.

With the environment regulations compliance becoming more stringent, manufacturing industries are likely to adopt bottling line machinery for PET bottles to escape from any sort of penalties or sanctions. This increasing trend in the adoption of biodegradable plastic packaging is expected to drive the bottling line machinery market.

The key vendors are as follows:

Bosch Packaging Technology

Coesia

GEA Group

Krones

Sidel

Browse Related Reports:

Global Transparent Barrier Packaging Films Market in Food Industry 2017-2021

Global Metal Packaging Market 2017-2021

Global Transparent Barrier Packaging Films (TBPF) Market in Consumer Goods Industry 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727006368/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com