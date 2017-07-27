TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 -- (All amounts are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.)

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX: YRI)(NYSE: AUY) ("Yamana" or "the Company") is herein reporting its financial and operational results for the second quarter 2017. The Company had a strong second quarter, both exceeding its plan for production, and achieving this at costs below those planned. As anticipated, the second quarter was stronger than the first quarter of the year.

SECOND QUARTER 2017 OVERVIEW

Total production was 244,607 ounces of gold from Yamana's six producing mines (275,437 ounces of gold including attributable production(1) from Brio Gold Inc. ("Brio Gold")). Production from the Company's six producing mines increased by 13% compared to the first quarter of 2017. The Company also produced 1.32 million ounces of silver, representing an increase of 22% compared to the first quarter of 2017, and 29.1 million pounds of copper, representing an increase of 10% compared to the first quarter of 2017.

Costs - total cost of sales applicable to gold of $1,096 per ounce ($1,105 per ounce, including Brio Gold), cash costs on a co-product basis(2) of $671 per ounce ($696 per ounce, including Brio Gold) and all-in sustaining costs(2) of $869 per ounce ($899 per ounce, including Brio Gold). Applying copper as a credit, these costs would be reduced per ounce by $43, $70 and $29, respectively(3).

Outlook for full year production expectations and guidance relating to the Company's six producing mines is 940,000 ounces of gold. The Company had anticipated that 46% of gold production would be delivered in the first half of the year, with the balance delivered in the second half of the year. As at midyear, the Company has tracked 6% or approximately 30,000 ounces above the anticipated first-half weighting of production, and as such, the Company remains well positioned to achieve its stated production guidance for the year. The Company reiterates production and cost guidance across all metals for the year.

Net loss from continuing operations for the three months ended June 30, 2017, was $36.8 million, with $34.7 million attributable to Yamana equity holders, ($0.04 per share basic and diluted in both cases) which included non-cash tax unrealized foreign exchange loss of $25.1 million and $22.0 million of certain other provisions and write-downs. The following table presents a Summary of Certain Non-Cash and Other Items Included in Net Earnings.

(1) Attributable production includes production commensurate to the Company's interest in Brio Gold, which for the second quarter of 2017 was a weighted average of 69.7%, and for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was a weighted average of 76.7% (2016 - 100% for both three and six-months). (2) Refers to a non-GAAP financial measure or an additional line item or subtotal in financial statements. Reconciliations for all non-GAAP financial measures are available at www.yamana.com/Q22017 and in Section 13 of the Company's second quarter 2017 Management's Discussion & Analysis, which has been filed on SEDAR. (3) The copper credit amounts to $10.3 million over sales from Yamana mines of 236,050 ounces of gold for cost of sales, $17.0 million over production of 244,607 ounces of gold from Yamana's mines for cash costs, and $7.0 million over production of 244,607 ounces of gold from Yamana's mines for AISC.

Summary of Certain Non-Cash and Other Items Included in Net Earnings

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (In United States Dollars, per share Three Months Three Months amounts may not add due to rounding, Ending Ending unaudited) Jun 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Per Per Millions share Millions share ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-cash unrealized foreign exchange losses/(gains) 2.4 - 8.5 0.01 Share-based payments/mark-to-market of deferred share units 2.5 - 11.6 0.01 Mark-to-market on zero cost collar contract (6.0) (0.01) (5.7) (0.01) Mark-to-market on investment and other assets (1.0) - - - Revision in estimates and liabilities including contingencies (0.9) - 9.0 0.01 Other provisions, write-downs and adjustments 22.0 0.02 (12.6) (0.01) Non-cash tax unrealized foreign exchange losses/(gains) 25.1 0.03 (42.7) (0.05) Income tax effect of adjustments (5.2) (0.01) (0.6) - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ADJUSTMENTS - increase/(decrease) to net earnings and net earnings per share 38.9 0.04 (32.5) (0.03) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Metal sales and operating cash flow for the second quarter include revenue from metal sales of $428.1 million, cash flows from operating activities of $124.6 million, cash flows from operating activities before net change in working capital(2) of $122.8 million, net change in working capital of positive $1.8 million, net change in working capital excluding Brio Gold of approximately $8.2 million, and net free cash flow(2 ) of $51.1 million.

Balance sheet as at June 30, 2017, includes cash and cash equivalents of $132.3 million, representing an increase of $26.4 million from March 31, 2017, and available credit of $823.6 million for total liquidity of approximately $955.9 million. Net debt(1) decreased by $22 million ($2 million consolidated with Brio Gold) from March 31, 2017.

Cerro Moro continues on budget and on schedule as construction advanced toward mechanical completion by end of 2017 and start-up of production in early 2018.

Kirkland Lake, the Company's 50%-owned development and exploration assets, underwent a third party valuation assessment. The results of the study reveal that the Upper Beaver deposit provides a large component of the overall value and supports construction of a central processing plant that could process ore from other deposits to supplement value. Financial advisors have been retained to advise on potential strategic alternatives including the possible sale of 100% of the Kirkland Lake property portfolio.

Agua Rica underwent initial studies relating to a smaller scale underground sub-level caving operation that contemplates a fully standalone operation. This scenario assumes capital costs substantially below estimates in the feasibility study for a larger open pit operation. The Company is evaluating the selection of financial advisors to advise on potential strategic alternatives.

Exploration continued with a focus on Mineral Resource discovery, and Mineral Reserve replacement and growth at all mines. A more fulsome update will follow later in the year.

Brazilian Tax Matters - As previously reported, beginning in 2012, the Company has been challenging certain assessments from the Brazilian federal tax authorities disallowing certain deductions relating to financial instruments used to finance Brazilian operations for the years 2007 to 2012. The Company believes that these financial instruments were issued on commercial terms permitted under applicable laws. As such, the Company does not believe it is probable that any amounts will be paid with respect to these assessments.

The Company has maintained and continues to maintain the view that it should ultimately be successful in its challenges of these assessments. However, a new law has recently been proposed that would allow companies to settle outstanding income tax matters in many cases for amounts substantially less than the amounts under discussion. The Company has determined to participate in the program under this proposed new law. This would represent a commercial resolution of this legal issue in a way that creates immediate financial certainty. (refer to Section 11 of the Company's second quarter 2017 Management's Discussion & Analysis for additional information).

KEY STATISTICS

Key operating and financial statistics for the second quarter 2017 are outlined in the following tables.

Financial Summary (including Brio Gold on a 100% basis unless otherwise indicated)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three Months Ending Six Months Ending Jun 30th Jun 30th ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (In millions of United States Dollars except for shares and per share amounts, unaudited) 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue 428.1 438.0 831.6 838.9 Cost of sales excluding depletion, depreciation and amortization (261.0) (266.6) (499.0) (483.7) Depletion, depreciation and amortization (111.9) (117.1) (217.8) (221.9) Total cost of sales (372.9) (383.7) (716.8) (705.6) Mine operating earnings 55.2 54.3 114.8 133.3 General and administrative expenses (25.9) (23.6) (51.2) (45.5) Exploration and evaluation expenses (5.3) (5.3) (9.4) (8.2) Net earnings/(loss) from continuing operations (36.8) 30.3 (42.8) 66.5 Net earnings/(loss) attributable to Yamana Gold equity holders (34.7) 34.8 (40.9) 71.3 Net earnings/(loss) from continuing operations per share - basic and diluted (1) (0.04) 0.03 (0.05) 0.07 Cash flow generated from continuing operations after changes in non- cash working capital 124.6 192.7 175.8 308.9 Cash flow from operations before changes in non-cash working capital 122.8 189.5 239.9 304.6 Revenue per ounce of gold 1,255 1,256 1,232 1,219 Revenue per ounce of silver 16.85 16.72 17.05 15.80 Revenue per pound of copper 2.27 1.70 2.32 1.90 Average realized gold price per ounce 1,268 1,267 1,244 1,229 Average realized silver price per ounce 16.89 16.83 17.08 15.86 Average realized copper price per pound 2.52 2.12 2.54 2.12 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) For the three months ended June 30, 2017, the weighted average numbers of shares outstanding, basic and diluted, was 948,116,000.

Production, Financial and Operating Summary

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three Months Ending Six Months Ending Jun 30th Jun 30th ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gold produced, excluding Brio Gold 244,607 237,402 460,255 480,785 Total attributable gold production 275,437 290,139 532,972 573,894 Total gold production 288,830 290,139 555,018 573,894 Gold sold, excluding Brio Gold 236,050 238,922 453,731 474,411 Gold sold 278,187 291,152 546,103 567,741 Silver produced (millions of ounces) 1.32 1.69 2.40 3.49 Silver sold (millions of ounces) 1.30 1.68 2.47 3.44 Copper produced - Chapada (millions of pounds) 29.1 23.2 55.6 49.0 Copper sold - Chapada (millions of pounds) 25.2 26.0 50.4 48.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three Months Ending Six Months Ending Jun 30th Jun 30th ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gold 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total cost of sales per ounce sold, excluding Brio Gold $ 1,096 $ 1,060 $ 1,071 $ 1,007 Total cost of sales per ounce sold $ 1,105 $ 1,054 $ 1,079 $ 996 Co-product cash costs per ounce produced, excluding Brio Gold $ 671 $ 692 $ 678 $ 647 Co-product cash costs per ounce produced $ 696 $ 698 $ 704 $ 650 All-in sustaining co-product costs per ounce produced, excluding Brio Gold $ 869 $ 969 $ 889 $ 879 All-in sustaining co-product costs per ounce produced $ 899 $ 959 $ 917 $ 874 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Silver 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total cost of sales per ounce sold $ 13.92 $ 12.60 $ 14.58 $ 12.44 Co-product cash costs per ounce produced $ 10.19 $ 8.47 $ 10.26 $ 8.06 All-in sustaining costs per ounce produced, co-product basis $ 14.04 $ 12.18 $ 14.12 $ 11.28 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Copper 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total cost of sales per copper pound sold $ 1.91 $ 2.14 $ 1.86 $ 2.00 Co-product cash costs per pound of copper produced - Chapada $ 1.61 $ 1.80 $ 1.69 $ 1.66 All-in sustaining costs per pound of copper produced - Chapada $ 1.84 $ 2.43 $ 1.98 $ 2.12 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three Months Ending Six Months Ending Production Breakdown Jun 30th Jun 30th ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gold Ounces 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chapada 25,404 17,299 44,493 38,338 El Penon 43,005 54,123 76,642 110,570 Canadian Malartic (50%) 82,509 72,503 153,891 146,115 Gualcamayo 37,363 40,264 75,091 76,867 Minera Florida 22,051 24,211 43,736 49,923 Jacobina 34,275 29,002 66,402 58,972 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total production, excluding Brio Gold 244,607 237,402 460,255 480,785 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Brio Gold (attributable to Yamana) 30,830 52,737 72,717 93,109 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 275,437 290,139 532,972 573,894 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three Months Ending Six Months Ending Jun 30th Jun 30th ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Silver Ounces 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chapada 57,022 52,642 112,948 112,157 El Penon 1,180,174 1,522,242 2,140,994 3,130,479 Minera Florida 86,203 112,760 148,565 247,036 TOTAL 1,323,399 1,687,644 2,402,507 3,489,672 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

For a full discussion of Yamana's operational and financial results, please refer to the Company's second quarter 2017 Management's Discussion & Analysis and Financial Statements, which have been filed on SEDAR and are also available on the Company's website.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrea Bertone to its Board of Directors ("the Board"), effective immediately.

Ms. Bertone has nearly 20 years of senior management experience in the energy industry in the Americas and most recently held the position of President of Duke Energy International LLC ("Duke Energy"), where she reported directly to the Chief Executive Officer of the largest utility in the United States. In this role, and based in the United States, she was responsible for operations across South and Central America. Prior to her role as President of Duke Energy, Ms. Bertone spent nearly 10 years in increasingly senior management roles with Duke Energy and its subsidiary companies.

Ms. Bertone brings significant strategic and operational expertise acquired while operating large infrastructure assets throughout Latin America. Her appointment further expands the Board's depth and breadth of international expertise, and she is expected to make valuable contributions as the Company continues to execute on its strategic and growth plans.

With the addition of Ms. Bertone, female representation on the Board is now over 30 per cent and is a further step toward the Board's formal goal of at least 40 per cent representation. In total, Yamana's Board is now comprised of 12 Directors who together possess diverse and complementary skillsets that are well suited to providing strategic oversight to the Company.

As previously announced and as part of the Board's refreshment, two Board members will be retiring before the Company's next Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Upon retirement, Mr. Renzoni and Mr. Mars will hold non-voting emeritus roles to mentor new directors and provide ongoing support for Board reviews and other matters relating to the Company.

As part of the Company's commitment to enhancing its operational depth, it wishes to announce that it is advanced in the process of the selection of one more Board member with an operations background.

With the pending retirement of Mr. Mars from the Board, the Company also announced that Richard Graff will be assuming the position of Lead Director effective September 30, 2017. Mr. Graff is presently the Chair of the Audit Committee and is recognized as a leading expert in financial accounting and practices for mining companies. Mr. Graff also sits as Lead Director of another public mining company.

Peter Marrone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented as follows: "We are extremely pleased with the addition of Andrea to Yamana's Board. She brings significant strategic and operations experience through her time leading the Central and South American operations of a large publicly traded energy company. We look forward to her contributions to the Board, which we expect to be significant based on her impressive international business experience.

In addition, I would like to thank Patrick for his dedication and commitment to Yamana. He has been a valuable member of our Board for many years and as Lead Director he has made significant contributions to the evolution of Yamana. We are glad that we will continue to benefit from his experience and insights as he transitions into an emeritus role later this year, which will allow for a more seamless progression as we advance plans to refresh our Board.

We are also pleased to announce that Richard will be assuming the role of Lead Director later this year. As Chair of our Audit Committee, Richard has consistently demonstrated his knowledge of the mining industry and made meaningful contributions to the oversight of Yamana, and we expect he will continue to do so in his new role."

SECOND QUARTER 2017 CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on July 28, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Second Quarter 2017 Conference Call Information: Toll Free (North America): 1-866-223-7781 Toronto Local and International: 416-340-2218 Webcast: www.yamana.com Conference Call Replay Toll Free (North America): 1-800-408-3053 Toronto Local and International: 905-694-9451 Passcode: 1147900

The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 28, 2017, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, August 11, 2017.

About Yamana

Yamana is a Canadian-based gold producer with significant gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through existing operating mine expansions, throughput increases, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other gold consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

