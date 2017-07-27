

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - C. R. Bard, Inc. (BCR) announced, 2017 earnings per share, after adjusting for amortization of intangibles and certain items that affect comparability between periods are projected to be between $11.70 and $11.90, representing growth between 14 percent and 16 percent compared to full year 2016 results.



For the full year 2017, net sales are forecasted to increase between 5 percent and 6 percent on an as-reported basis. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, full year 2017 net sales are forecasted to increase between 6 percent and 7 percent over 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX