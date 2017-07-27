

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) revealed a profit for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $253.34 million, or $1.54 per share. This was higher than $212.59 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $565.99 million. This was up from $514.93 million last year.



Digital Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $253.34 Mln. vs. $212.59 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.2% -EPS (Q2): $1.54 vs. $1.42 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.5% -Revenue (Q2): $565.99 Mln vs. $514.93 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.95 - $6.10



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX