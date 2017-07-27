

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $1.41 billion, or $3.51 per share. This was higher than $1.39 billion, or $3.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $5.43 billion. This was down from $5.44 billion last year.



AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.41 Bln. vs. $1.39 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.4% -EPS (Q2): $3.51 vs. $3.32 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.7% -Revenue (Q2): $5.43 Bln vs. $5.44 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.2%



