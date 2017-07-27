

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unum Group (UNM) announced the company's expectation for after-tax operating income growth per share for full-year 2017 is increased to be within a range of five percent to eight percent, from the previous range of three percent to six percent.



After-tax operating income, which excludes net after-tax realized investment gains and losses on the company's investment portfolio, was $240.4 million or $1.05 per share in the second quarter of 2017, compared to $233.0 million or $0.98 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2016.



