

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) announced a profit for second quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $52.1 million, or $0.75 per share. This was lower than $58.9 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 41.3% to $43.7 million. This was down from $74.4 million last year.



Pebblebrook Hotel Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $52.1 Mln. vs. $58.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.5% -EPS (Q2): $0.75 vs. $0.81 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.4% -Revenue (Q2): $43.7 Mln vs. $74.4 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -41.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.45 - $2.53



