

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - C.R. Bard Inc (BCR) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $219.4 million, or $2.92 per share. This was higher than $192.2 million, or $2.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.84 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $979.70 million. This was up from $931.50 million last year.



C.R. Bard Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $219.4 Mln. vs. $192.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.2% -EPS (Q2): $2.92 vs. $2.54 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.0% -Analysts Estimate: $2.84 -Revenue (Q2): $979.70 Mln vs. $931.50 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.70 - $11.90



