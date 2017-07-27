sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 27.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

177,00 Euro		+0,05
+0,03 %
WKN: A1EWWW ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0 Ticker-Symbol: ADS 
Aktie:
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ADIDAS AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADIDAS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
184,96
185,66
22:40
185,25
185,75
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADIDAS AG
ADIDAS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADIDAS AG177,00+0,03 %