

Eversource Energy (ES) reported earnings for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $230.75 million, or $0.72 per share. This was higher than $203.65 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $1.76 billion. This was down from $1.77 billion last year.



Eversource Energy earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $230.75 Mln. vs. $203.65 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.72 vs. $0.64 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q2): $1.76 Bln vs. $1.77 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.6%



