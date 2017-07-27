DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 -- EnerCom, Inc. is pleased to announce that 15 leaders in technical innovation for oil and gas exploration and production will be presenting at the EnerCom Oilfield Tech & Innovation Day, on Aug. 17 in Denver, Colorado.

A day that focuses on the technology itself

"EnerCom's Oilfield Tech & Innovation Day will focus on the technology," said EnerCom President Ken Caiani. "Our goal is to give oilfield technology developers a venue where they can show off their technologies and meet E&P operations teams--from drilling and completions engineers to VPs of drilling and development and chief operating officers from top independent oil and gas E&P companies and oilfield service companies, many of whom will already be in Denver for the EnerCom conference Aug. 13-16."

EnerCom's Oilfield Tech and Innovation Day features new technologies designed to benefit the oil and gas industry by boosting production levels, lowering finding costs, drilling, completion and production costs, enhancing well integrity and other economic improvements made possible by new technologies that are in use or in field tests in the world's oilfields.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND OILFIELD TECH & INNOVATION DAY: drilling and completions engineers, VPs of drilling and development, drilling managers, geologists, petrophysicists, petroleum engineers and chief operating officers from E&P companies and oilfield service and technology firms, plus energy venture capital investors and private equity investors.

Oil and gas technologies at Oilfield Tech & Innovation Day

Companies presenting their technologies at EnerCom's Oilfield Tech & Innovation Day include, but are not limited to:

BetaZi LLC

Cartasite

Cold Bore Technology

Colorado School of Mines

Comitt Well Solutions

Core Laboratories

Flotek

Fracture ID

Gradiant Energy Services

Heal Systems

IBM

Kalnin Ventures LLC

Liberty Oilfield Services

MicroSeismic, Inc.

Stage Completions

Venture funding arms from the oil majors will also be present

In-house venture funding groups from some of the world's largest oil companies will be present and will discuss their investment strategies and goals for upstream oil and gas technology development.

Oil company technology investment divisions that will be at EnerCom's Oilfield Tech and Innovation Day include but are not limited to:

Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures

BP Ventures

Shell Technology Ventures

"The EnerCom Oilfield Tech & Innovation Day is the only event that allows industry technology leaders and innovators the opportunity to showcase their technology and service offerings in a technical presentation format to both potential customers and potential investors at the same time," Caiani said.

SEE THE SCHEDULE: EnerCom has posted a work-in-progress schedule of presenting companies on the conference website. On Thursday Aug. 17 you will see the technology presenters on EnerCom's Oilfield Tech and Innovation Day.

HOW TO REGISTER FOR ENERCOM'S OILFIELD TECH & INNOVATION DAY: please visit the conference website to register - www.theoilandgasconference.com/register/

EnerCom History and Sponsors: EnerCom, Inc. founded The Oil & Gas Conference® in 1996. It is the oldest and largest energy investment conference in Denver. Global sponsors of EnerCom's Conferences are Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank; Netherland, Sewell & Associates; Preng & Associates; Hein & Associates LLP; and PLS. Sponsors of The Oil & Gas Conference® 22 are: Wunderlich Securities; Wells Fargo & Co.; Stephens Inc.; Scotiabank; Haynes and Boone; Fifth Third Bank; CIBC; DNB Bank ASA; Bank of America Merrill Lynch; Mutual of Omaha Bank; Petrie Partners; PNC Bank; MUFG; Rivington Holdings LLC; Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC); SMBC Nikko Securities; Stifel; and CBRE Energy Facilities Group.

Sponsors of EnerCom's Oilfield Tech & Innovation Day include BetaZi LLC, IBM Chemicals and Petroleum, and Flotek Industries.

About EnerCom, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is a nationally recognized management consultancy firm advising and serving energy-centric clients on corporate strategy, asset valuations, investor relations, media and corporate communications and visual communications design. EnerCom's professionals have more than 194 years of industry and business experience and a proven track record of success. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom uses the team approach for delivering its wide range of services to public and private companies, large and small, operating in the global exploration and production, Oil Service, capital markets, and associated advanced-technology industries. EnerCom annually hosts two oil and gas investment conferences and one technology conference:

EnerCom Denver - Aug. 13-17, 2017

EnerCom's Oilfield Tech & Innovation Day - Aug. 17, 2017

EnerCom Dallas - Feb. 27-Mar. 1, 2018

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +303-296-8834 to speak with one of our consultants.

About Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank is the corporate and investment banking arm of the Crédit Agricole Group, the world's eighth largest bank by total assets (The Banker, July 2014). Crédit Agricole CIB offers its clients a comprehensive range of products and services in capital markets, brokerage, investment banking, structured finance, corporate banking, and international private banking.

The Bank provides support to clients in large international markets through its network, with a presence in major countries in Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East.

With headquarters in New York City, and U.S. offices in Houston and Chicago, Credit Agricole CIB Americas offers its corporate and institutional clients financial products and services and made-to-order structuring, origination and distribution, through both its banking unit Credit Agricole CIB, and the full service broker-dealer Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc., which is a member of the NYSE and NASD. Credit Agricole CIB is also present in Montreal, Canada, and in Latin America with offices in Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico.

The Energy Industry represents the single largest concentration of industry exposure at Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, whose specialty focus dates back over 100 years. Our Energy practice for North America, located in Houston, focuses on all segments of the business and covers it on a truly global basis.

For more information, visit www.ca-cib.com.

About Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc.

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) was founded in 1961 to provide the highest quality engineering and geological consulting to the petroleum industry. Today they are recognized as the worldwide leader of petroleum property analysis to industry and financial organizations and government agencies. With offices in Dallas and Houston, NSAI provides a complete range of geological, geophysical, petrophysical, and engineering services and has the technical experience and ability to perform these services in any of the onshore and offshore oil and gas producing areas of the world. They provide reserves reports and audits, acquisition and divestiture evaluations, simulation studies, exploration resources assessments, equity determinations, and management and advisory services. For a complete list of services or to learn more about Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. please visit www.netherlandsewell.com.

For more information about NSAI, call C.H. (Scott) Rees, Chief Executive Officer, at 214-969-5401 or send an email to info@nsai-petro.com.

About Preng & Associates

Preng & Associates, founded in 1980, is the only retainer-based, international executive search firm specializing solely in the energy industry. Its number one priority is to assist clients with their executive selection, organization development, and human resource needs by providing the highest quality service. Preng's record of accomplishment is directly attributable to their experienced staff, worldwide network of industry contacts, proven search methodology, and high standards of professionalism. Preng has conducted over 3000 searches for board, executive, management, and professional positions in its 35-year history and has the highest success and repeat client track record.

Preng's practice is based on the premise that the search process is most effective when conducted by professionals with significant search industry experience. The company has earned a reputation for combining professional search disciplines with an in-depth industry and market understanding and has succeeded in some of the industry's most challenging and high-profile searches. Preng's international reach allows it to effectively conduct global engagements; and as a member of the Association of Executive Search Consultants, Preng practices and promotes its high standards of conduct and professionalism.

For more information about Preng & Associates, contact Charles Carpenter, Partner at 713-243-2610 or ccarpenter@preng.com.

About Hein & Associates

For more than 30 years, Hein & Associates has been recognized as a leading accounting and advisory firm where its people and clients share knowledge, thrive in a culture of teamwork, and build long-term relationships deeply rooted in integrity. With offices in Denver, Dallas, Houston and Irvine, Hein serves public and private companies in a variety of industries across the country. Hein is a member of two of the largest international associations of accounting and advisory firms, which allows us to provide seamless client care domestically and throughout the world. Hein is ranked as one of the "Top 100" accounting and advisory firms in the country by Accounting Today, and consistently recognized by Inside Public Accounting as a "Best of the Best" firm, an honor bestowed on only 25 firms each year, based exclusively on management performance.

For more information, please contact Jim Brendel, Managing Partner, at jbrendel@heincpa.com or 303.298.9600.

About PLS

PLS was started in 1987 to adapt the real estate industry's highly effective MLS (multiple listing service) for the oil and gas industry. The firm takes its name from the simple concept of a "Petroleum Listing Service" but PLS has since expanded to provide operators and investors the information, marketing and advisory services they need to better manage their portfolios and facilitate profitable transactions.

To that end, PLS publishes various listings, news and research reports; offers proprietary databases; hosts prospect and property expos; brokers and direct markets properties, prospects, overrides and midstream assets for sellers seeking additional services; and provides advisory and consulting services on an as needed or project basis.

In total, over 2,000 independent companies and their 10,000+ professionals subscribe to one or more of PLS Core Reports, Regional Reports or Premium and Proprietary Databases. In addition, PLS divestment arm is one of the largest handlers of oil and gas asset sales in the mid to under market. Overall, PLS has handled over 900 projects worth an aggregate of $5.0 billion while its advisory arm has done over $1.0 billion in deals and continues to support clients in sourcing new opportunities and capital markets.

For more information about PLS products or services, please visit www.plsx.com.

About Wunderlich Securities

Established in 1996 in Memphis, TN, Wunderlich Securities, a full-service brokerage firm, is committed to providing a comprehensive range of professional products and services to meet the needs of individual investors as well as corporations and institutions. The Firm offers financial advisory, brokerage, equity research and investment banking services. Fixed Income broker services are provided through Wunderlich Securities Fixed Income Capital Markets and WunTrade divisions of Wunderlich Securities. The firm operates in 26 offices across 15 states and has more than 450 associated professionals.

For more information, please contact R. Kevin Andrews, Managing Director, Investment Banking, at (713) 403-3979 or visit www.wunderlichsecurities.com.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a nationwide, diversified, community-based financial services company providing banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance through more than 8,700 locations, 12,500 ATMs, and the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 36 countries to support customers who conduct business in the global economy.

The Energy Banking Group, headed by Bart Schouest, provides corporate banking products and services to the energy sector, including upstream, midstream, oilfield services, and diversified industries. With offices in Houston, Dallas, Denver, Calgary, and Aberdeen the group's success is driven by in-depth industry expertise and longstanding relationships with key industry participants. The group has over $45 billion of credit commitments to public and private companies across the upstream, midstream, downstream, services, and power and utilities sectors.

The Energy & Power Investment Banking Group, headed by James Kipp, provides strategic advisory and corporate finance expertise to energy and power clients, including upstream, midstream, oilfield services, downstream, coal and the power & utilities sectors. Areas of focus include equity, equity-linked and debt underwritings, private placements, syndications, and mergers and acquisitions. The Energy & Power Investment Banking Group has offices in Houston and Charlotte.

These teams work together to offer clients industry and product expertise, in addition to sharing their understanding of internal and external forces that drive both industry trends and financial markets. For additional information, contact us at 713-319-1350 or Energy@wellsfargo.com.

To learn more about Wells Fargo & Company, please visit the company's web site at www.wellsfargo.com.

About Stephens Inc.

Founded in 1933, Stephens is a privately-held, independent financial services firm focused on building value for companies, state and local governments, institutions and high-net-worth investors. We are headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, with offices in leading cities across the country.

Stephens has a been a principal investor in the Energy space since 1952 and has a longstanding commitment to assisting and advising public and private Energy companies throughout their life cycles. Stephens Energy investment banking practice began in 2009 and has completed 35 transactions to-date. There are currently 9 professionals in the Energy investment banking group complemented by 7 equity research analysts and associates covering the Exploration & Production, Oilfield Service, and Master Limited Partnership sectors. The combined knowledge base of the Energy team enables us to provide clients an unmatched level of investment banking service, including mergers and acquisitions advisory, fairness opinions and public and private debt and equity offerings. Our extensive network of relationships in the Energy sector and continued presence in the strategic and capital markets allows Stephens to provide clients with actionable advice and an independent perspective on asset valuations, potential strategic issues and financing alternatives.

For more information about Stephens, please visit:

http://www.stephens.com/investment-banking/sectors/energy/

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading global bank that provides a broad array of financial products and services to the energy industry in close to 50 countries. Our sophisticated energy platform fully integrates equity, debt, corporate lending, commodity hedging and capital markets solutions for energy sector companies in North America and around the world.

Scotia Howard Weil, our U.S.-based energy investment arm, provides equity research, institutional sales and trading, and equity capital markets services, with an exclusive focus on the energy industry. Scotia Howard Weil's equity research professionals cover over 140 energy companies, including European Integrated Oils/Independent Refiners, Infrastructure MLPs, Exploration and Production, Oilfield Equipment & Services, Appalachian Energy, and Coal Producers. Scotia Howard Weil sales and trading professionals possess a deep understanding of the energy industry and company-specific events and trends. Focused on optimizing your growth strategy, Scotia Howard Weil brings deep industry knowledge, experience, relationships and broad distribution capabilities to each transaction we execute in the U.S. energy equity capital markets.

Scotiabank is a global leader in oil and gas M&A, offering corporate M&A, asset acquisition and divestiture, and corporate finance services to its international clientele. With over 100 mandates completed since 2010 worth more than $85 billion*, Scotiabank provides best-in-class advisory solutions, market intelligence, technical expertise and unique global footprint to help drive your business forward. For more info, visit: www.gbm.scotiabank.com/energy, www.scotiahowardweil.com and www.scotiawaterous.com

* Bloomberg League Tables, Jan 1, 2010 - Dec 31, 2015. Excluding FSU.

About Haynes and Boone

Oil and gas is and has always been a volatile business, and today's environment is no exception. Haynes and Boone, LLP is an energy focused corporate law firm, providing a full spectrum of legal services to our clients across the oil and gas industry, including the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors. Evidence of our commitment to the industry is our opening of our Denver office this year to better serve our energy clients along with our existing offices in Texas, New York, California, Washington, D.C., Shanghai and Mexico City. Haynes and Boone lawyers from all offices work as a team to meet the legal needs of our domestic and international clients involved in oil and gas. We represent domestic and foreign public and private companies engaged in the dynamic day-to-day work of finding and extracting energy in the form of oil and gas and the banks, investment funds and other investors that support them.

Our team of more than 100 energy lawyers, landmen and analysts understands the domestic and international physical and financial energy markets, and the firm has been helping both operators and lenders complete some of the largest financings in 2015/2016. With more than 550 attorneys, Haynes and Boone is ranked among the largest law firms in the nation by The National Law Journal.

For more info, visit www.haynesboone.com.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bank is a diversified financial services company with over $120 billion in assets. The Bank's energy group is comprised of experienced and knowledgeable individuals that can assist in providing and structuring financial solutions to meet their clients' needs across the upstream, midstream, downstream and services sectors. Solutions and capabilities include commodity hedging, interest rate management, foreign exchange, debt capital markets, treasury management, and depository/investment products.

For more information, please contact Richard Butler at 713-401-6101 or richard.butler@53.com.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American bank headquartered in Canada and with offices around the world. CIBC was originally founded nearly 150 years ago, and has supported and financed the energy industry for many decades. CIBC was recently ranked as the strongest publicly traded bank in North America by Bloomberg, and is rated A+/Aa3 by S&P and Moody's, respectively.

Our energy specialists draw on the breadth of CIBC's capabilities to provide market insights and creative solutions for our clients. Services include corporate banking, commodity and interest rate hedging and strategy, A&D advisory, and capital markets.

CIBC is publicly traded on the NYSE and Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CM" and has a market cap of $36 billion and nearly $400 billion in total assets. For more information, please visit www.cibc.com.

About DNB ASA

DNB is Norway's largest financial services provider, with total assets approaching $400 billion. The bank has for years been a major provider of capital to the oil & gas industry, growing up literally side by side with the highly prolific fields developed in the Norwegian Sector of the North Sea. The Oslo Energy Office maintains a global financing strategy, and serves this market through multiple offices around the world including Houston, London and Singapore.

Energy Americas, based in Houston, comprises approximately 20 seasoned energy finance professionals. Aside from facilitating the bank's global business strategies, the office concentrates primarily on serving middle market and larger customers in the four principal oil & gas sectors -- upstream, midstream, downstream and service -- as well as in Power and Renewables. The bank offers a variety of financial products, from traditional oil & gas reserve financing, to longer-term capital markets transactions and merger/acquisition advisory services through its broker-dealer arm, DNB Markets, Inc. Ancillary service capabilities include cash management/depository services, as well as commodity and interest rate hedging.

About Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Bank of America Merrill Lynch Oil and Gas Group

The Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML) Oil and Gas practice is comprised of a global team of bankers dedicated to covering the energy industry, dating back to the 1920s when Texas predecessor banks pioneered reserve-based lending. The practice includes an experienced in-house Petroleum Engineering team with over 150 years of combined experience. With one of the only full-service financial energy platforms in the industry, the BofAML oil and gas team manages significant capital commitments in the energy sector with dedicated bankers based in Calgary, Denver, Dallas, Houston, London and New York.

The BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research platform offers clients access to information and actionable ideas on stocks, bonds, economics and investment strategies. With approximately 700 analysts in more than 20 countries, we offer our clients knowledge about economic and business developments that are having an impact on the markets, so that they can work with their financial advisors to make the most of opportunities. BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research was ranked No. 1 for the fourth consecutive year on the 2014 list of Top Global Research Firms, Institutional Investor.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's largest financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 48 million consumer and small business relationships with approximately 4,800 retail financial centers and approximately 15,900 ATMs and award-winning online banking with 31 million active users and approximately 17 million mobile users. Bank of America is among the world's leading wealth management companies and is a global leader in corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BAC.

About Mutual of Omaha Bank

With expert banking talent and nearly $6 billion in assets, Mutual of Omaha Bank provides financial solutions to individuals and businesses across the United States. The bank is a subsidiary of Mutual of Omaha, a highly rated insurance and financial services leader for more than 100 years.

When it comes to the energy industry, Mutual of Omaha Bank's Houston-based energy group is uniquely positioned to meet the specialized lending needs of energy companies, their owners and investors. With a strong capital base and a team of highly experienced energy specialists, commercial bankers and wealth management advisors, Mutual of Omaha Bank offers the financial resources and expertise to be a value added partner.

For more information, visit www.mutualofomahabank.com.

About Petrie Partners

Petrie Partners, LLC is a boutique investment banking firm offering financial advisory services to the oil and gas industry. We provide specialized advice on mergers, divestitures and acquisitions and private placements.

The firm was formed in 2011 (as Strategic Energy Advisors) by senior bankers formerly with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Petrie Parkman & Co., an investment bank that built a reputation as a most trusted advisor to energy clients during the nearly two decades leading up to its merger into Merrill Lynch in 2006.

Through tenure with Petrie Parkman, Merrill Lynch and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the senior members of the Petrie team bring to bear an average of more than 25 years of energy investment banking experience, including over 300 energy M&A and capital raising transactions representing over $350 billion of aggregate consideration.

About PNC

PNC is one of the largest, best-regarded and best-capitalized financial services companies in the country, with approximately $325 billion in assets and offices in 33 states, Canada and the United Kingdom. PNC's Energy Group, headed by Tom Byargeon, is a significant capital and service provider to energy companies, with approximately $6.5 billion in commitments to the industry. The Energy office in Houston houses a team with extensive experience and deep relationships across the entire energy supply chain. This group also offers strategic corporate finance advice and delivers PNC's comprehensive set of solutions and capabilities, including commodity and interest rate hedging, debt capital markets, loan syndications, treasury management, asset securitization, equipment finance and institutional investments.

For more information, please contact Tom Byargeon at 713-353-8782 or tom.byargeon@pnc.com. You can also visit www.pnc.com.

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) has been a leading provider of banking services to the oil and gas industry in the Americas for more than 30 years, consistently ranking in the Top 10 Lead Arrangers and Top 10 Bond Arrangers in the Thomson Reuters Oil and Gas League Tables. We support clients across the industry--from regional exploration and production to global diversified services companies--that benefit from our focused approach, strong execution, and customized services. Whether you are looking to expand existing reserves, make an acquisition, or streamline operations, we can support your growth2 with services, including: underwriting and syndications; U.S./Canadian cross-border funding; securities underwriting and placements; leasing and tax equity financing; and commodities, interest rate, and foreign exchange risk management. For more information, visit: www.mufgamericas.com/oil-gas.

About Rivington Holdings, LLC

Rivington Holdings, LLC, is an independent investment and merchant banking firm specializing in institutional private capital placements to the middle market upstream energy sector. Founded in 2002, Rivington has successfully executed 86 private capital and M&A transactions with total consideration exceeding $6.5 billion. Rivington Securities, LLC is a registered Broker-Dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Further information can be found at Rivington's website: www.rivingtoncap.com.

About SMBC

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) is a core member of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), a Tokyo-based bank holding company that is ranked among the largest 25 banks globally by assets under management.

SMBC Americas Division, with more than 2,500 employees, oversees operations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and South America. We work across SMFG to offer corporate and institutional clients sophisticated and comprehensive financial services around the globe.

SMBC's roots in Japan trace back more than 400 years to 1590. The Americas Division of SMBC has more than a century of experience in the United States, beginning when the San Francisco branch of Sumitomo Bank was established in 1919. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE: SMFG) was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2010.

For more information please visit the corporate website: www.smbcgroup.com/americas/group-companies/

About SMBC Nikko Securities Americas Inc.

The Investment Banking Group of SMBC Nikko Securities Americas provides a tailored portfolio of financial solutions and strategic advisory services across DCM, ECM, M&A, and Structured Finance for corporations and financial institutions worldwide. The team, as a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, collaborates with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation ("SMBC") and our overseas branches, with headquarters in Tokyo, in addition to the DCM, ECM, M&A, and Structured Finance groups in North America. The combination of SMBC and SMBC Nikko Securities has allowed us to support our clients across various industries, regions, and products to achieve their goals.

Our rapidly expanding Equity Capital Markets (ECM) team offers equity and equity-linked financing solutions to corporate and project finance clients in the U.S. The experienced team is committed to a track record of client-centric excellence; providing products such as initial public offerings ("IPO"), follow-on offerings ("FO"), convertible offerings, at-the-market offerings ("ATMs") and share repurchase programs to our clients. In addition to origination capabilities, the ECM team provides exceptional execution by our seasoned syndicate professionals.

We have been successful in broadening the shareholder base for issuers with U.S. and offshore institutional clients as well as Canadian institutions.

For more information please see the SMBC Nikko website: www.smbcnikko-si.com/about-us/offices.html

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries.

Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated; Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc.; and Eaton Partners, LLC, and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank & Trust offers a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services.

To learn more about Stifel, please visit the company's web site at www.stifel.com.

About BetaZi

BetaZi creates state-of-the-art production forecasting solutions for the Oil & Gas Industry using physics-based predictive analytics. BetaZi has been vetting its new science and providing meaningful intelligence to producers and financiers since 2012. Having modeled over 400,000 wells, we know that our automatic results are accurate and useful for decision makers from the oil patch to the board room. Using cutting-edge technology, BetaZi helps clients make confident, profitable decisions for their assets in record time. BetaZi LLC was organized in 2012 to develop the BetaZi technology.

For information about BetaZi's oil and gas applications, basin studies and well data analytics please see the company website, call 530-587-3858 or email info@betazi.com.

About IBM Chemicals and Petroleum

IBM provides tools and capabilities that help optimize upstream oil and gas production and profitability through real-time visibility across multiple operational assets with the Integrated Operations solution.

Integrated operations solutions help in all the transformational stages to achieve enhanced exploration and production, from field instrumentation to asset optimization covering enterprise wide visibility, performance monitoring, management, and forecasting. By leveraging field instrumentation and automation, you can act on event-based triggers enabling you to minimize shutdowns. Data integration and big data analytics enables you to monitor trends and performance indicators in order to reduce safety risks and environmental impact. Plus, you'll be able to provide instant access to key data for improved enterprise-wide decision making. With a more integrated and adaptive operational environment, upstream oil and gas production and profitability can be optimized.

Contact IBM at 1-866-426-4254 - Priority code: Industrial. Further information is on the website.

About Flotek

Flotek's Energy Chemistry Technologies division has developed oilfield specialty chemicals and logistics as well reservoir characterization and petroleum engineering services to solve the toughest drilling, cementing, stimulation and production challenges. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international, with specialty services and chemistry, including improved oil recovery, drilling fluid additives, coil tubing chemistry, stimulation chemistry, polymer conformance and logistics management.

Please visit the Flotek website for further details.

About CBRE Energy Facilities Group

CBRE's Energy Facilities Group provides strategies to support energy companies as their need for commercial real estate evolves through industry expansion and contraction. With the recent downturn in oil prices, the EFG develops strategies that reduce cost, monetize assets, manage risks and improve efficiency across real estate portfolios. CBRE is the only commercial real estate firm with focus and expertise in all of the energy plays in North America and internationally. Our goal is to translate oil, field services and renewable energy business needs into a cohesive and profitable real estate strategy. The Energy Facilities Group Field Services Division specializes in helping companies with their real estate needs in rural markets, where the real business is executed. CBRE Energy Facilities Group provides a refined approach to executing your corporate headquarters and executive office strategy. CBRE's Global Energy Practice has leaders positioned strategically in every major energy capital of the world.

Please visit the CBRE Energy Facilities website for contact details.

CONTACT:

EnerCom

303-296-8834



